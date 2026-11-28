On Friday, the Kentucky Wildcats were back in action after a week off that followed another disapointing loss for Mark Pope's squad. Kentucky went into Friday n

Nov 27, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on during the first half against the Wichita State Shockers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect On Friday, the Kentucky Wildcats were back in action after a week off that followed another disapointing loss for Mark Pope's squad. Kentucky went into Friday night's clash with Wichita State in Rupp Arena needing some sort of momentum to give them some confidence to turn things around.

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Wichita State wasn't going to be an easy opponent, and they were looking to showcase that they are one of the best mid-major teams in the entire country against a Kentucky team needing a win. In the first half, Kentucky's defense was the best we have seen all season. Achored by Franck Kepngang down low, the Wildcats used a 19-3 run over eight minutes to extend their lead.