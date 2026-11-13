Kentucky beats Northern Arizona 78-77 on Alex Wilkins last-second three-pointer

Alex Wilkins hit a corner three with two seconds left to lift Kentucky to a 78-77 win over Northern Arizona, avoiding a massive upset at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky defeated Northern Arizona 78-77 on Friday night at Rupp Arena after Alex Wilkins hit a last-second three-pointer with two seconds remaining. The Wildcats trailed 77-73 with 22 seconds left before mounting a frantic comeback.

Northern Arizona entered the game as a 30.5-point underdog and nearly pulled off the biggest upset of the season. Kentucky cut the deficit to two on a basket by Mason Williams, then intentionally fouled Northern Arizona. Max Majerle, son of former Phoenix Suns All-Star Dan Majerle, missed the front end of a one-and-one. But a Kentucky player knocked the ball out of bounds during the scramble for the rebound, giving the Lumberjacks another chance.

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Wilkins Hits Last Second Three Pointer

Northern Arizona then got the ball to Chris Komin, an 82 percent free throw shooter last season. Komin also missed the front end of a one-and-one. The Wildcats grabbed the rebound with seven seconds left. Mason Williams passed to Wilkins in the frontcourt, and Wilkins hit the game-winner, giving Kentucky a 78-77 lead with two seconds left.

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In the first half, Northern Arizona gave Kentucky all it could handle until late in the half. Kentucky forced turnovers and took advantage, pulling away by as much as 13 points thanks to those miscues and 62 percent shooting. The Lumberjacks hit big shots in the final minute to cut the deficit to eight at halftime. In the second half, Northern Arizona used an 11-0 run during a five-minute Kentucky scoring drought to take a 51-49 lead with 13:35 left.

Kentucky could not pull away, and Northern Arizona hung around, eventually taking a four-point lead with 18 seconds remaining. Kentucky made a basket with 13.9 seconds left to make it a two-point game. After the missed free throws, Wilkins came up big just as he did against UCF earlier this season. The win saved Kentucky from what would have been a program-altering loss.

Kentucky Defense Struggles Against Northern Arizona

The Wildcats were favored by 25 points when Evansville won at Rupp Arena in 2019, and it is difficult to find a Kentucky loss as a 30-point favorite in recent history. Kentucky's defense was a major problem throughout the game. Even when the Wildcats made runs, Northern Arizona answered and never went away. Kentucky had no answer for Northern Arizona's bigs when they switched on defense.

In the final minutes, the Lumberjacks' guards made big shots that gave Kentucky a scare. Northern Arizona finished with 26 paint points, won the rebounding battle 32-20, had 11 second-chance points, and scored eight points off turnovers. The Lumberjacks shot 13-for-26 from three-point range on their way to 77 points. They had scored an average of 62 points in their two previous losses to New Mexico and No. 12 Arizona.

Kentucky shot 56.4 percent from the field and turned the ball over just four times. If someone had predicted those numbers before tipoff, it would have seemed like a comfortable win. Instead, Kentucky continued giving Northern Arizona opportunities and nearly suffered a season-changing loss. The Wildcats were coming off an embarrassing loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic on Tuesday.

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Kentucky Needs Feel Good Win Before Indiana

They badly needed a feel-good win on Friday, especially with the Indiana game coming up next Friday. The boos rang late from their own fans, but Wilkins helped them breathe a sigh of relief. Other than pulling out the win, there were not many positives to take away from this matchup. Kentucky's paint defense was poor, and the team struggled to get stops.

The Wildcats have one of the most expensive rosters in college basketball, with CBS Sports putting Kentucky's roster in its $20 million-plus spending tier. It did not look like money well spent for 39 minutes and 58 seconds on Friday night. Bruce Pearl recently said college sports are totally broken, noting that Auburn plays six or seven teams with $50 million rosters.

Massive Roster Spending Adds to Scrutiny

Kentucky is among the teams with massive roster spending, and this narrow win over a team that had lost its first three games by an average of 24 points will only add to the scrutiny. Mark Pope would have been in a very uncomfortable spot if Kentucky had lost. Thanks to Wilkins, that loss is not next to this game on the schedule. The Wildcats escaped, but the problems that plagued them against James Madison and Kansas remain.

Kentucky gave up 80 points to James Madison and struggled to get stops against Northern Arizona. The defense must improve before the Indiana game next Friday. This win keeps Kentucky's season trajectory from taking a major hit. A loss to a 30.5-point underdog would have been devastating for the program and for Pope.

Instead, Wilkins added another clutch moment to his season, following his big play against UCF. The Wildcats survive, but the warning signs are clear.