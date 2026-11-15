Bengals beat Steelers 38-18 as Burrow throws for 409 yards and four touchdowns

Joe Burrow passed for 409 yards and four touchdowns while Ja'Marr Chase caught 11 passes for 231 yards as the Cincinnati Bengals routed the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-18 on Sunday Night Football. Cincinnati improved to 7-2 while Pittsburgh dropped to 6-3.

Joe Burrow passed for 409 yards and four touchdowns and Ja'Marr Chase caught 11 passes for 231 yards as the Cincinnati Bengals crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-18 on Sunday Night Football at Paycor Stadium.

Bengals Crush Steelers 38-18

The Bengals improved to 7-2 while the Steelers fell to 6-3. The 38-18 final score was the first in NFL history. The game was essentially over by halftime. Cincinnati built a 24-3 lead at the break, pushed it to 31-3, and did not punt until the final minute of the third quarter.

Also read Joe Burrow Makes Powerful Statement Ahead of Bengals-Steelers Showdown

The Bengals wore their White Bengal jerseys and blew the game open with 21 points in the second quarter. Burrow, 29, completed 35 of 44 passes for 409 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He had 302 passing yards and three scores at halftime alone. Chase accounted for 231 of Burrow's passing yards and outgained Pittsburgh's entire offense by himself.

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Cincinnati pulled Burrow with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter for 41-year-old backup Joe Flacco. Pittsburgh needed two garbage-time touchdowns from DK Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth just to dress up the scoreboard. Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers offense could not move the chains until the second quarter. Rodgers, 42, did not survive until the final whistle as Mason Rudolph stepped in to relieve the future Hall of Famer.

Pittsburgh had an entire bye week to prepare against a Bengals team flying back from Madrid but had zero answers. Things got so lopsided that Sopranos star Steven Van Zandt, famous for playing Silvio Dante, fired off a reaction. He said the Steelers are embarrassing themselves, that he never liked this coach, that he thought Mike McCarthy was terrible in Dallas, and that he could not believe Pittsburgh hired him.

Steelers Coach Faces Criticism

He said there are two ways to prove you are a good team: come out with a good scheme or adjust it when necessary, adding that if they do not adjust, some mamajama needs to be fired. A hot mic moment also captured Rodgers and McCarthy cursing at each other during the game. Rodgers and McCarthy are now linked through 2026, a tandem that comes with a ceiling.

They should be good enough to reach the playoffs but not a serious contender, evident at 6-3. Pittsburgh has the defense to stay competitive, but against offenses like Cincinnati's the Steelers do not have enough to counter. Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle do not move the needle on the ground, while Metcalf has been on the decline for a few years. Those factors create an early playoff exit at best.

Burrow has seen seasons wasted due to injury, but nights like this remind the league how special he can be. He made a strong mark on his MVP case. Cincinnati's remaining schedule is not too daunting, so the pathway to win the division is clear if the team remains consistent. If that goes to plan, Burrow will be squarely in the mix for his first MVP win.

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The Bengals are now in the tier behind the AFC's top teams. A healthy Burrow surrounded by Chase, Tee Higgins and company gives them a chance, along with a capable defense and offensive line. Cincinnati will host the Chiefs down the line, a test for both sides. Elsewhere in the NFL, the trade deadline delivered major moves.

NFL Trade Deadline Moves

Kirk Cousins returned to Minnesota, the 49ers brought back DeForest Buckner, Seattle added Quenton Nelson and Jacksonville loaded up its defense. Cousins and the Vikings were reunited and it felt good after a win over the Green Bay Packers. San Francisco's offense put up over 580 yards against a bad Cowboys defense behind a Christian McCaffrey masterclass in a 46-40 win.

The 49ers and Bengals produced Scorigamis on the same day. 49ers fans were involved in a second consecutive week of fighting after the Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium. Mike Vrabel does not want Patriots players to complain, but he complains about his players a lot. Raiders fans stayed seated when Fernando Mendoza scored so his wheelchair-bound mom could see him celebrate. Lane Kylin blamed LSU's $40 million roster after a loss to Texas, saying we will have better rosters.

NFL League Notes And Updates

A massive fire erupted outside MetLife Stadium after the Bills defeated the Jets in Week 10. A NFL legend's son made an incredible one-handed catch to help a high school win a championship in Pennsylvania. Seahawks receiver Tory Horton made one of the smartest plays you will ever see in Seattle's win over Las Vegas. MiLaysia Fulwiley denied a police account after a Baton Rouge arrest, saying the cop is literally lying.

USC great Keyshawn Johnson called for Lincoln Riley's job, saying it is time to find somebody else. Jets quarterback Geno Smith was crushed on a massive hit, leading to concussion protocol on an injury-filled day.