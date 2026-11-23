The 49ers have now won games in three countries this season.

Quarterback Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes as the San Francisco 49ers romped over the Minnesota Vikings and improved to 9-1 this season. Kyle Shanahan sits down with Matt Maiocco on “49ers Game Plan” to scout Minnesota’s defense and discuss the challenges the Vikings present.

San Francisco punched Minnesota in the mouth and the Vikings never recovered as the 49ers romped to a 35-10 win on Sunday at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City.caught Purdy's first two touchdown passes, and in the process, he passed Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens for the second-most receiving yards in franchise history. Moments after Evans' touchdown, 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown picked off Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and returned it for an 18-yard score.

Also read Vikings Face 49ers in Mexico City Sunday Night Football at Estadio Azteca

San Francisco improves to an NFC-best 9-1 and will start preparing to face the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday at Levi's Stadium. In the first three games Kyle Shanahan and Brian Flores met as head coaches or coordinators, the 49ers found themselves stuck on 17. The 49ers scored 17, 17 and 17 in losses to Miami and Minnesota, twice. Flores was the head coach of the Dolphins and has been the Vikings’ defensive coordinator since 2023.

Purdy did a tremendous job being decisive and hitting his receivers in spots to get yards after the catch in the first half. He had a near-perfect 155.1 passer rating at halftime, with 176 yards through the air with two touchdown passes to Kittle and another to Evans. Before Sunday night, the most points the Vikings allowed in a game came in their 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 9.

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The 49ers scored their 35th point early in the fourth quarter when they capped a 13-play, 98-yard drive with McCaffrey’s 6-yard touchdown run. When the 49ers faced Cousins three weeks ago, they generated three interceptions and a couple of fumble recoveries in a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Cousins, now back with the Vikings, made a costly mistake in the second quarter after the 49ers scored three touchdowns on their first four possessions of the game.

Brown stepped in front of receiver Tai Felton to pick off a Cousins pass late in the first half. He strolled 18 yards into the end zone for his first career touchdown. Brown’s interception return gave the 49ers a 28-10 lead at halftime. Cousins became the first player to throw a pick-six against the same opponent with two different teams.

On Nov. 8, Jaden Dugger returned a Cousins interception 35 yards for a touchdown in the 49ers’ 38-17 win at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers’ pass defense came up with another takeaway Sunday in the third quarter, when Deommodore Lenoir stripped Justin Jefferson of the football at the end of a 25-yard reception. Trent Williams and Colton McKivitz formed the NFL's best offensive-tackle duo in the first half of the season.

Now, the 49ers will have to play the remainder of the season without McKivitz. He sustained a significant lower left leg injury. His leg was placed in an air cast, as many of his teammates gathered around and got emotional. The 49ers turned to veteran tackle Vederian Lowe, whom they signed to a two-year, $9.5 million contract in the offseason.

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Lowe started 25 of the 42 games in which he appeared over his past three seasons with the New England Patriots. The right tackle was injured when McCaffrey rolled into McKivitz’s leg upon being tackled by Vikings defenders Joshua Metellus and Ivan Pace Jr. The severity of McKivitz’s injury was immediately apparent, as Williams took off his helmet and slammed it to the turf.

Part of the reason the 49ers' offensive line has been one of the NFL's best this season is because of their continuity. Lowe faces a big challenge for the remainder of the season as he steps in for McKivitz.