Takeaway fraud and pension mix-up expose failings in bank and DWP processes

A victim of Uber Eats fraud details how Barclays and Uber Eats failed to stop repeated unauthorised transactions until media involvement, while a separate case shows DWP's mishandling of a pension error causing distress.

A reader from Camberley, Surrey, reports a persistent fraud issue where an unknown individual obtained their debit card details and repeatedly used Uber Eats to order takeaways.

Despite the victim never having an Uber or Uber Eats account, the fraudster created an account linked to the victim's card. The victim is now on their fifth debit card since February due to Barclays repeatedly reissuing cards after cancellations, yet the fraud continued because the bank failed to sever the link between the old card details and the fraudulent Uber Eats account.

Uber Eats initially refused to disclose delivery addresses or block the account, citing data protection regulations, and directed the victim to the police. The Financial Ombudsman sided with Uber Eats. After media intervention, Uber Eats closed the fraudulent account, reimbursed £47.50, and admitted the support experience fell below standards. Barclays also admitted human error in not updating the card linkage, reimbursed the £47.50 again, and paid £100 compensation.

Separately, a different reader from Maidenhead describes being mistakenly awarded a survivor's pension increase by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) for a deceased partner they never had. After notifying DWP and being passed between departments, they received two erroneous pension payments into their account, causing significant distress. Despite sending a complaint letter to the DWP complaints department on April 2, they have received no response





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Fraud Uber Eats Barclays Debit Card Data Protection Financial Ombudsman DWP Pension Error Unauthorised Payments Customer Service

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