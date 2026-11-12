Take-Two Interactive Reports GTA 6 Pre-orders Exceed Expectations on November 9 Call

Take-Two Interactive executives confirm Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders surpassed initial forecasts during the November 9 fiscal earnings call, highlighting investor interest ahead of the November 19 launch.

Take-Two Interactive reported that pre-order volumes for the highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto 6 have significantly outpaced the company's internal forecasts. This confirmation emerged during the publisher's fiscal second-quarter earnings call held on November 9, where Chief Executive Officer Strauss Zelnick disclosed the robust consumer demand. The statement marks a critical moment for the entertainment giant as it prepares for one of the most significant product launches in the gaming industry.

Earnings Call Disclosures by Take-Two Executives

Strauss Zelnick explicitly stated during the November 9 conference call that pre-orders were tracking far in excess of the company's initial expectations. Karl Slatoff, who serves as the President of Take-Two Interactive, corroborated this sentiment by describing the volume of reservations as extraordinary. Despite these enthusiastic descriptions, neither executive provided specific numerical data regarding the total number of units reserved. This deliberate withholding of exact figures leaves both the investing public and gaming enthusiasts without an official count to verify the scale of the commercial interest.

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Market Analysis and Sensor Tower Data

The most concrete data point available comes from market research firm Sensor Tower, which reported 11.27 million units sold as of November 12. It is essential to note that this figure remains an estimate and has not been confirmed by either Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive. Furthermore, Reuters published an analysis suggesting that nearly ninety percent of pre-orders recorded by late August were for the $99.99 Ultimate Edition, compared to the $79.99 standard edition in the US. This pricing trend indicates a strong willingness among early adopters to pay premium prices for additional content.

Strategic Caution Regarding Launch Predictions

Take-Two Interactive maintains a cautious stance regarding the predictive power of pre-order numbers for final sales performance. In a prior interview with Bloomberg, Strauss Zelnick explained that the company does not know if these unusually high pre-order totals will accurately predict launch day sales. He highlighted that some consumers may simply be purchasing earlier than they otherwise would have, and that pre-orders remain subject to cancellation. Releasing raw figures without accounting for this consumer behavior could potentially provide investors with a misleading impression of the final market reception.

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Financial Forecasts and Future Projections

Take-Two Interactive expects net bookings to fall between $3.35 billion and $3.5 billion for the quarter ending December 31, with Grand Theft Auto 6 expected to drive much of that result. This forecast sits just below the average analyst estimate of $3.51 billion noted by Reuters. The company also reported second-quarter net bookings of $1.60 billion, which represents an eighteen percent decline from the previous year and falls below the $1.67 billion analysts had expected. Despite this quarterly shortfall, Take-Two Interactive has maintained its full-year net bookings forecast at $8 billion to $8.2 billion.

Release Date and Platform Availability

Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, according to the official Rockstar Games website. With the release date now approaching rapidly, pre-order numbers are likely to continue climbing in the final days before launch. While strong pre-launch demand serves as a positive indicator for Take-Two Interactive, these metrics alone cannot guarantee how the game will be received by players or sustain sales momentum in the months following the November 19 release. The true measure of success will only become clear once the game is available to the general public.