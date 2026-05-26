Take the World's Hardest Prog Rock Quiz

How much do you know about prog rock? Take this quiz to find out.

Paul Natkin/Getty Images; Michael Putland/Getty Images, 2 There aren’t many casual prog-rock fans. Most people are only vaguely aware such a genre of music exists, or else they’ve logged several consecutive years on the Cruise to the Edge.

Sure, there’s a tiny middle ground of fans who come toshows disappointed they didn’t get “In Too Deep” or “In the Air Tonight. ” If you’re anywhere near that level of prog fan, this isn’t the quiz for you. But if you’re a proghead who feels that “Owner of a Lonely Heart” forever killed the real Yes,album, even in the 1990s, then you’re in the right place.

And to be fair, we didn’t dig too deep into more under-the-radar groups like Van der Graaf Generator or Le Orme. We wanted to at least give some people a chance at passing this thing.by Genesis. These are maybe the two best prog albums ever released, and they came out just days apart in September 1972.

If you like what you hear, read David Weigel’sAmerican Music Awards: The Complete Winners ListBTS Bring ‘Hooligan’ Music Video to Life at the American Music Awards Nice work. You clearly know that Peter Gabriel is way more than the “In Your Eyes” and “Sledgehammer” guy. If you want to continue your prog odyssey, mainline the King Crimson catalog. They remain most famous for their 1969 debut, but they continued to evolve in fascinating ways.

Their 1980s catalog is so popular that the duo of Tony Levin and Adrian Belew, who played in that era of King Crimson, have spent the past year performing it on tour with guitarist Steve Vai and Tool drummer Danny Carey. Amazing. There’s likely very little we can teach you.

But maybe it’s time to go beyond giants of the genre like Genesis, Yes, Pink Floyd, andto learn more about the groups like Happy the Man, Crack the Sky, Triumvirat, and Amon Düül II. You won’t be disappointed. Larisha PaulPhil Collins Says He Declined to Perform at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, but Would "Contemplate" Future Live Performances4 hours ago





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