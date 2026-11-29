Take That secured their tenth number one album on the Official Albums Chart with 85,931 units sold in the week ending Nov 27, tying with legendary artists like Michael Jackson and Queen.

Take That has secured their tenth number one album on the U.K. Official Albums Chart with the release of Dreamers. The record-breaking sales figure of 85,931 chart units marks the best opening week for any group on November 27. This achievement places the trio in elite company alongside music legends who also hold ten chart-topping albums.

The group, consisting of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donaldson, has now reached a significant double-figure milestone in their chart history. They are tied with Michael Jackson, Elton John, ABBA, Queen, and Coldplay, each holding ten number ones. Robbie Williams remains the all-time leader among them with sixteen chart-toppers.

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Lucy Dann, managing director at Island EMI Label Group, publicly emphasized the significance of this milestone. She stated that achieving a tenth U.K. number one is an incredible achievement in the band's record-breaking and award-winning career. Dann described Dreamers as a joyful project that serves as the perfect conclusion to a phenomenal year for the group.

The band's recent success was bolstered by the release of an acclaimed documentary and a massive sell-out tour. This tour engaged fans across multiple venues and demonstrated the group's ability to draw large crowds. The commercial performance of Dreamers highlights a surge in physical and digital consumption that distinguishes their output from previous cycles.

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Alex Sayers, the marketing director at Island EMI Label Group, shared his enthusiasm for the campaign's success. He highlighted the collaborative effort required to maintain relevance and drive sales in the modern market. Sayers credited the management team and the entire staff at EMI for their contributions to the project.

With their 85,931 chart units, Take That recorded the second-best-selling opening week by a U.K. act in 2026. This figure trails only the sales achieved by Harry Styles, who dominates the current year's rankings. The data indicates that established groups can still dominate the contemporary market with volume that rivals new releases from pop superstars.

Dann added that Take That are one of the great groups in British music over the last thirty years. She noted that they have always been a dream to work with and praised the wonderful management and the whole team at EMI. This sentiment reflects a strategic appreciation for the enduring appeal of group dynamics in pop music.

The immediate consequence of this chart dominance is a reinforced cultural status for the band. The success of Dreamers suggests that the fanbase remains highly engaged and willing to support new material through direct purchases. This has practical implications for future tour planning and merchandise revenue streams.

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This achievement sets a high bar for the remainder of the year and potentially influences promotional strategies for other major acts. The commercial victory serves as a testament to the band's ability to replicate similar opening week numbers. It challenges the notion that solo artists hold an unassailable monopoly on top-tier sales performance.

The chart mechanics prioritize these opening week numbers, ensuring that the immediate commercial response directly translates to the number one ranking. There is no need for cumulative tracking over extended periods to determine the initial success. The band's latest release has triggered a buying pattern similar to legacy acts, proving their lasting relevance.