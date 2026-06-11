Take That Fans Left Disappointed After Giant Balloon Blocks View Entire Concert

Two sisters who traveled long distances and paid £150 each to see Take That's Circus tour were left frustrated when a huge blue balloon suspended in front of their seats blocked their view of the stage for nearly the entire show, preventing them from seeing the band, choreography, or circus-themed staging.

Sisters Jennie and Hazel Summerbell, longtime fans of Take That , experienced a deeply disappointing evening at the band's Circus tour concert held at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

The pair, who had not seen the group live since 1995, when they were still a five-piece before Robbie Williams' departure, had eagerly anticipated the event as a chance to relive their teenage years. However, their excitement turned to frustration as a massive, sky-blue balloon with white clouds and smaller multicolored balloons dangled directly in front of their seats for almost the entire performance, completely obstructing their view of the stage and the elaborate circus-themed production.

The sisters, aged 40 and running a dance school together, had traveled from Thirsk, North Yorkshire, arranging babysitters and covering travel and parking costs, only to find themselves stuck listening to the music while imagining the action they could not see. They had initially enjoyed the first three songs performed by the band on a central platform in the crowd, but once Take That moved to the main stage, the balloon blocked nearly everything, including the choreography, a huge moving ringmaster figure, dancers, a tightrope walker, and other performers.

Despite side screens, the sisters argued that attending a concert meant witnessing the live spectacle, not a mediated version, and they could not appreciate the dance routines they had hoped to study. Jennie documented the obstructed view with photos and videos, capturing the moment the balloon was lowered between them and the stage and secured for the remainder of the show.

Hazel, who booked the tickets through Ticketback in September, felt misled because no "restricted view" warning was given, and she later contacted the ticketing company to complain, receiving an assurance that the issue would be looked into. Take That's representatives declined to comment, and the Daily Mail also sought a response from Ticketmaster.

The incident has sparked discussion among concertgoers about the value of expensive tickets when sightlines are compromised, raising questions about venue layout, stage design priorities, and ticketing transparency





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Take That Circus Tour Concert Disappointment Obstructed View Giant Balloon Ticketmaster Complaint Stadium Of Light Live Events Stage Design Fan Experience

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