Take Our Compliance Check-in Survey!

Sourcing Journal's Compliance Check-in survey is gauging the industry's response and approach to compliance.

From extended producer responsibility and Digital Product Passports to labor laws and chemical safety, companies in the fashion industry are having to comply with a growing list of regulations..

Which regulations or initiatives will present the greatest impact and priority for companies in the coming years? What due diligence actions and tools are organizations currently adopting? How arePlease take a few minutes to fill out our Compliance Check-in survey and let us know what’s driving your strategies. Please be assured that your survey responses will be kept strictly confidential and used only for statistical analysis in aggregate form.

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To show our appreciation for your feedback, Sourcing Journal is offering a chance to win one of four $100 American Express Gift Cards. ClickNew data reveals a high-stakes holiday season defined by extreme consumer budgeting alongside severe delivery expectations and cash-flow crunches for SMBs. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.