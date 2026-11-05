Take Me Out Reboot Plans: Emily Atack, Olivia Attwood Considered to Replace Paddy McGuinness

ITV dating show Take Me Out returns after seven years. Producers at Fremantle are seeking a glamorous female host to replace Paddy McGuinness, with Emily Atack and Olivia Attwood in talks.

ITV dating show Take Me Out is preparing for a major revival seven years after its initial cancellation. The popular program originally aired from 2010 until 2019 and became a cultural staple in British television. The core premise involved thirty single women evaluating male contestants by turning their lights on or off. This simple mechanic defined the show's identity during its original run on ITV.

Production Shifts Focus to Female Hosts

Producers at Fremantle, the production company behind the reboot, have explicitly stated that original host Paddy McGuinness is not part of the current plans. Instead, executives are seeking a glamorous female presenter to front the new iteration of the series. This strategic shift aims to modernize the brand while retaining its core appeal to contemporary audiences. The decision marks a significant departure from the show's historical presentation style.

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Numerous sources indicate that several high-profile personalities are currently under consideration for the hosting role. Emily Atack and Olivia Attwood are reported as the frontrunners due to their demonstrated quick wit and comedic timing. Leomie Anderson has also been mentioned as a potential candidate for the position. The production team is prioritizing candidates who can maintain the cheeky tone associated with the original series.

Format Details and Streaming Landscape

The original format required male contestants to face a panel of thirty women who controlled their own lighting pods. If a man failed to impress the panel, the women could turn off the lights in their respective pods. The game continued until only one woman had her light remaining on. This final contestant would then have the opportunity to choose a date with the bachelor.

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The winning couple was sent to the Isle of Fernando's, which is located in Tenerife, Spain. This prize package was a central incentive for participants throughout the seven-episode series. Despite the potential change in hosting style, the fundamental mechanics of the dating game are expected to remain largely unchanged. The format relies heavily on female agency and comedic interaction, which producers believe requires minimal modification.

Current development talks are underway with major streamers, including Netflix. The landscape of television viewing is ever-changing, so the reboot could take various forms across different platforms. This flexibility allows producers to adapt the format to modern viewing habits while preserving the nostalgic elements that made the original series successful. The potential involvement of Netflix suggests a broader international distribution strategy for the revived show.

Contender Profiles and Career Trajectories

Emily Atack has seen significant career growth in recent years following her role as Sarah Stratton in the Disney+ drama Rivals. Her experience in both comedy and drama positions her as a versatile choice for hosting duties. The production team values her ability to navigate awkward social situations with humor and grace.

Olivia Attwood brings extensive hosting experience to the table, having fronted the ITV dating show Bad Boyfriends. That series featured eight men undergoing behavioral reform while their partners secretly monitored their actions. The show has completed two series, with a third series already confirmed for production. Attwood's familiarity with dating show formats makes her a strong contender for the Take Me Out reboot.

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Paddy McGuinness Pursues Fitness Ventures

Although Paddy McGuinness will not return to host Take Me Out, he remains active in the media landscape. He is currently developing a new YouTube channel that will chronicle his personal fitness journey. During an appearance on Tom Aspinall's podcast, McGuinness announced plans to feature the mixed martial arts fighter on the new series.

Last year, McGuinness completed the 75 Hard challenge, a rigorous seventy-five-day fitness program. The challenge requires participants to maintain abstinence from alcohol, follow a strict diet, drink four liters of water daily, complete two forty-five-minute workouts, and read ten pages of non-fiction. McGuinness credited his personal trainer, Steve Coleman, for helping him navigate the physical and mental demands of the challenge.

In March, McGuinness told Men's Health magazine that proper nutrition is critical for training success. He emphasized that many people struggle with fitness due to incorrect dietary habits rather than a lack of willingness. This focus on holistic health contrasts with the high-energy environment of the dating show he originally hosted. His departure from the project allows the new production team to redefine the show's identity for a new generation.