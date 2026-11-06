Take Me Out Reboot: Emily Atack or Olivia Attwd to Replace Paddy McGuinness

ITV dating show Take Me Out returns after seven years with potential hosts Emily Atack or Olivia Attwood replacing Paddy McGuinness amid production talks.

Television executives at the production company Fremantle are currently planning a major reboot of the popular dating programme Take Me Out after a seven-year hiatus since the original series concluded. The upcoming revival aims to modernize the format while retaining the cheeky tone that defined the original run from 2010 to 2019. Industry sources indicate that producers are actively seeking a glamorous female presenter to replace the long-time host Paddy McGuinness, whose iconic catchphrases became cultural staples during the show's original run.

Host Selection Process Underway

Executives at Fremantle have identified Emily Atack and Olivia Attwood as leading candidates to front the new series due to their quick wit and comedic timing. Although actress and television personality Maya Jama was also considered a perfect fit for the role, her existing strong association with Love Island is viewed as a potential conflict for the new venture. The decision-making process is currently underway as producers weigh the comedic styles of the potential hosts against the show's established brand identity.

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While the search for the next host continues, the landscape of television is ever-changing, meaning the reboot could take a number of forms depending on market conditions. Talks are currently being held with major streamers including Netflix to discuss potential distribution models for the revived programme. This shift in strategy reflects the evolving media consumption habits of audiences and the increasing importance of digital platforms in entertainment distribution.

Notable Controversial Moments Recalled

Fans of the original series will remember the chaotic entrances of contestants and the cringeworthy first impressions that often went viral. One unforgettable moment occurred in 2017 when TOWIE star James Argent appeared on the show when his sister Natasha was one of the 30 contestants. Natasha was left open-mouthed and mortified when she saw her brother descending the Love Lift, rushing to turn off her light immediately upon recognizing his distinctive shoes and dickie bow.

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Another embarrassing incident involved contestant Emma Walton, who took an embarrassing tumble down the stairs in 2013. Walton tripped over her heels while making her entrance, resulting in an awkward wardrobe malfunction when her skirt hoisted up. Host Paddy McGuinness immediately ran to the rescue to assist her, and fortunately, Emma went unscathed following the unexpected fall, which became one of the show's most memorable physical comedy moments.

Viral Interviews and Reality Star Connections

Damion Merry, known as 'The Omen,' went instantly viral for his disastrous interview just minutes into his episode. His awkward appearance left the studio in stitches as he managed to offend almost all 30 women on the panel at once by stating he was going to pick a specific brunette contestant named Lucy. By the final round, Damion doubled down on wanting to pick Lucy and even mistakenly called his eventual date, Chelsea, by Lucy's name during the interaction.

Married At First Sight fans were also left stunned after realizing that reality star Peggy Rose Lawrence appeared on Take Me Out in 2012. The 34-year-old, who married Georges Berthonneau before their subsequent split, attempted to find love years before her appearance on the marriage experiment show. Resurfaced video footage shows Peggy with dark hair and thick black eye-liner, looking unrecognizable compared to her later television persona and previous public appearances.

Future of the Host and Production Plans

Although Paddy McGuinness will not be returning to host Take Me Out, he is currently being kept busy with plans for his new YouTube channel. This digital venture will chronicle his personal fitness journey and provide fans with a different type of content outside of traditional television programming. The original show was driven by McGuinness' memorable catchphrases and the chaotic energy of the contestants, creating a unique viewing experience that has not been easily replicated.

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The original format saw 30 single women turn their lights on or off for each male contestant, creating a dynamic matchmaking environment that produced surprising amounts of success stories. Many couples who found love on the Isle of Fernando in Tenerife went on to marry and have children, cementing the show's legacy as more than just a television novelty. The reboot aims to capture this same potential for real-life romance while updating the presentation for a modern audience accustomed to faster-paced content.