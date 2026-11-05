Take Me Out Reboot: Emily Atack and Olivia Attwood Targeted as Paddy McGuinness Replacement

Take Me Out is set to return after a seven-year hiatus with producers seeking a glamorous female host to replace Paddy McGuinness. Talks are underway with streamers including Netflix.

Fremantle, the production company behind the iconic British dating show Take Me Out, is preparing to revive the franchise seven years after its original run concluded in 2019. The network is currently in advanced discussions with major streaming platforms, including Netflix, to determine the final format for the highly anticipated reboot of the series that once dominated primetime television schedules.

Host Search Targets Female Personalities

Executives at Fremantle are actively looking to replace the original host, Paddy McGuinness, with a glamorous female presenter to lead the new version of the programme. Sources indicate that the production team is seeking to maintain the cheeky, high-energy tone that defined the original series while appealing to a modern audience through a fresh dynamic at the front of the stage.

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Actress and presenter Emily Atack and reality television star Olivia Attwood have emerged as the frontrunners to take on the hosting role. Their reputations for quick wit and sharp comedic timing make them ideal candidates to guide the chaotic introductions and audience interactions that were central to the show's success over its decade-long run.

Other notable figures were also considered for the position, including Maya Jama, who is widely regarded as a perfect fit for the energetic requirements of the role. However, Jama's strong existing associations with Love Island and other competing formats may present complications that complicate her availability for this specific project.

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Original Run and Memorable Moments

The original iteration of Take Me Out aired from 2010 until 2019, featuring Paddy McGuinness alongside 30 single women who would turn their lights on or off to indicate interest in each male contestant. The format became a cultural phenomenon, driven by McGuinness' memorable catchphrases, particularly 'no likey, no lighty,' and the often cringeworthy or hilarious first impressions provided by male guests descending the Love Lift.

Several unforgettable moments have cemented the show's legacy in television history. In 2017, TOWIE star James 'Arg' Argent appeared as a celebrity contestant while his sister, Natasha, was one of the 30 potential partners. Natasha was visibly shocked when she recognized her brother descending the stairs, eventually rushing to turn off her light before the awkward encounter could proceed further.

Another viral moment occurred in 2013 when contestant Emma Walton tripped and fell down the stairs during her entrance. The incident resulted in an awkward wardrobe malfunction, but Walton remained unharmed, adding to the show's reputation for unpredictable live television drama. These moments continue to be recalled by fans as defining elements of the franchise's appeal.

Impact on Market and Future Formats

The potential return of Take Me Out represents a significant move in the current television landscape, where streamers are increasingly investing in proven, high-engagement formats. Talks are currently underway with Netflix and other broadcasters to adapt the show for modern viewing habits, with plans in development to ensure the content resonates with contemporary audiences.

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While the reboot is in its early stages, the landscape of television remains ever-changing, meaning the final product could take a number of forms different from the original studio-based setup. Producers are focused on ensuring the new version retains the core mechanics and humor that made the original a ratings hit while introducing fresh elements to keep the format relevant.

In the interim, Paddy McGuinness has been keeping busy with other ventures, including plans for a new YouTube channel that will chronicle his personal fitness journey. This move allows him to maintain a presence in the media while the production team works to finalize the details of the Take Me Out revival, ensuring a successful launch when the show eventually returns to screens.