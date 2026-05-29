Take advantage of asparagus season with these 3 quick recipes

Asparagus is a perfect side dish, whether you’re grilling meat or baking a quiche.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota asparagus stands tall each spring, as if it’s proud to have made it through another winter. It’s one of the earliest vegetables ready each spring and — along with rhubarb, radishes, spinach and green onions — it signals that the delicious growing season is upon us.

Asparagus season typically begins in early- to mid-May, depending on what Mother Nature has up her sleeve, and lasts six to eight weeks. It’s essential that those first tastes be enjoyed with little fuss — just a light saute in olive oil or a turn on the grill with a couple of twists of salt and pepper is all it takes. Maybe a squeeze of lemon if you’re feeling fancy.

Now since your appetite is whetted, and you’ll want to include asparagus in everything during its fleeting season. And that is absolutely the right move. It is a perfect side dish, whether you’re grilling meat or baking a quiche. It can be an ingredient in quiche, too, or just add leftover asparagus to scrambled eggs if you’re in a rush.

It’s a natural in pasta dishes, with a light cream sauce to hold things together, and can be the star of a springtime soup. Try your, and extend its season even further; pickled asparagus is a natural charcuterie, and a must in a home-grown Bloody Mary bar. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. When shopping for asparagus, look for spears with tightly closed tips.

To prepare, local cookbook author Beth Dooley suggests snapping off and discarding the toughest part of the stalk and storing in the fridge like cut flowers — in a glass of water and tented with a plastic bag. Whether to choose thick or thin stalks is a matter of personal preference, and how you intend to use it.

I can’t resist pencil-thin spears cooked on the grill. But for these three recipes, either will do. Parmesan cheese and bacon pair well with the sweet flavor of asparagus in this omelet in a pie crust, imparting a delicious sweet and salty combination. Served for breakfast, brunch or lunch.

From “Southern Roots” by Spring Council . Fry the bacon in a medium skillet on medium-high heat until crispy, 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain on paper towels and set aside. Beat the eggs and milk together in a large bowl.

Add the Parmesan cheese, asparagus, cooked bacon, parsley and breadcrumbs. Stir to combine. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour and salt.

Cut in the butter with a pastry cutter until coarse crumbs form. Add the water and mix everything together to form a soft dough. Gather the dough, press it into a ball, and then flatten it into a disk. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes or up to 2 days.

When ready to prepare, remove the dough from the refrigerator. Lightly flour a work surface and roll the dough out into a ⅛-inch-thick round and press into a 9-inch pie plate. Place in the refrigerator until ready to use. Pour the filling mixture into the pie shell and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until it is puffy in the center.

Prep all the ingredients for this pasta dish and the sauce is ready in the time it takes to cook your pasta. When local asparagus is out of season, substitute it with zucchini, chard or spinach. You can replace the smoked salmon with flaked cooked salmon or hot smoked salmon. From “Spinning Plates” by Anna Stanford .

Combine the lemon zest and juice and the crème fraîche in a bowl and set aside. Cook the pasta in a large pan of salted boiling water for 8 to10 minutes, or according to the package instructions.

Meanwhile, heat a separate pan until hot, then add the olive oil, leeks and asparagus stems. Cook on a medium heat for 4 minutes before adding the asparagus tips and frozen peas. Season with salt and pepper, and cook for an additional 4 minutes. Stir through the lemony crème fraîche, adding a ladleful of pasta water to loosen.

Drain the pasta. Add the pasta to the pan, toss together with the sauce and serve. Garnish with fresh dill. The meaty flavor of the mushroom ragu elevates the sweet, earthy flavors of the creamy asparagus soup to a new level.

The fresh herb garnish adds a boost of fresh flavors, just when you think you have tasted it all. From “Southern Roots” by Spring Council . Wash the asparagus and cut it into small pieces. Melt the butter in a stockpot over medium heat.

Add the asparagus, garlic and salt and cook until fragrant, stirring occasionally. Add the chicken broth and simmer until the asparagus is tender but still green, 10 to 15 minutes. Allow to cool slightly. Purée the soup in a food processor or blender.

Return the soup to the pot. Add the half-and-half and lemon zest and bring the soup back to a simmer. Combine the thyme, parsley and chives in a small bowl. Melt the butter with the olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-low heat.

Add the garlic, shallot, salt and mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the wine and simmer over medium-high heat until the liquid is reduced but not dry, about 5 minutes. Spoon the mushroom ragu into the bottom of individual soup bowls or cups.

Ladle the soup into each bowl and garnish with the fresh herbs.





denverpost / 🏆 13. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dinner based on asparagus is rewardingly simpleChicken roasts in the same tray for a hearty, low-fuss spring meal in 45 minutes.

Read more »

Chicago Cubs Look to Turn Things Around Against Pittsburgh PiratesThe Chicago Cubs are in a tough spot in the NL Central, but they can take advantage of a favorable matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bubba Chandler.

Read more »

Late-season snow helps Mammoth Mountain extend skiing seasonMammoth Mountain takes advantage of late-season storms and cooler weather to extend the snow season until June 7.

Read more »

The science of NBA superstar Victor ‘Wemby’ Wembanyama’s epic three pointersWemby’s height gives him an advantage in blocking and rebounding, but how does the tallest player in the NBA keep hitting all those threes?

Read more »

Quantum computers could soon solve battlefield problems to win warQ-CTRL is building capabilities to deliver quantum-enabled decision advantage for the operational commanders.

Read more »