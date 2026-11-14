Take 2 Podcast: Utah’s political earthquake raises questions about what comes next

KUTV CBS 2 provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, notices of events and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for Salt Lake City and nearby towns and communities in the Great Salt Lake area, including Jordan Meadows, Millcreek, Murray, Holladay, Kearns, West Valley City, West Jordan, South...

Gov. Spencer Cox’s post-election assessment “Republicans suffered an historic defeat across the country,” Cox said during his monthly news conference. He said he did not expect the national political wave to have such a significant impact on Utah legislative races.

Republicans are projected to fall from 60 to 45 seats in the House and from 22 to 21 in the Senate. Democrats are leading in 14 Republican-held House seats and two Republican-held Senate seats. Unaffiliated candidates are leading in two Republican-held House seats. Republican Brooks Benson is leading in the Senate race for the Forward Party seat.

Also read Benson Boone to Headline NHL Winter Classic Entertainment in Salt Lake City

Results remain unofficial pending canvass. Twenty-seven-year-old Democrat David Chappell defeated Republican Rep. Norm Thurston, 53.22% to 46.78%. Chappell is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

The Cougar Chronicle reported that Chappell was a verified member of the People of Provo Against ICE Discord server where threats of violence have been made. Patrick Belmont and Sergio Sotelo won House seats as unaffiliated candidates. They have not said whether they will caucus with either party. What influence could they have in a closely divided chamber?

Advertisement

Riebe says the Senate investigation report is flawed and denies the allegations. Her Democratic colleagues removed her from their caucus and called on her to resign; she says she will not. KUERDid opposition to data centers affect the election? Kevin O’Leary, the investor and developer behind the proposed Stratos project in northwest Utah, says economic pressures and jobs mattered more.

Nate Carlisle’s interview also examined Stratos’ water application. Moore was reelected as House Republican Conference vice chair for the 120th Congress. Republicans will enter the new Congress as the House minority. blakemoore.house.govThe House voted 211–204 to refer Rep. Thomas Massie’s impeachment resolution to the Judiciary Committee, effectively killing the effort.

Massie has urged President Trump to replace Hegseth while Republicans still control the Senate, so a successor could be confirmed before Democrats take control. This was a vote to refer the resolution, not a vote on impeachment itself. The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday night several hours after the agency directed airports to hold departing traffic due to "extraordinary circumstances.

"Box Elder County officials say investigators found insufficient evidence to substantiate allegations that Sheriff Kevin Potter drove under the influence of alcohol in a January incident. El Niño could bring a significant increase in Lake Powell reservoir levels. But how the precipitation falls will determine whether it’s a benefit or a challenge to manage.