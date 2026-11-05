Takashi Yamazaki Open to Third Godzilla Movie After Minus Zero Release

Director Takashi Yamazaki reveals his 50-50 stance on a third Godzilla sequel following the Oscar win for Minus One, while prioritizing his new mecha project Grandgear.

Director Takashi Yamazaki has signaled a willingness to return to the kaiju franchise for a third installment, citing an even fifty-fifty chance of producing another film. This statement emerges as Yamazaki prepares for the North American release of his latest feature, which serves as the sequel to the Oscar-winning original. The filmmaker's decision to stay within the Godzilla universe marks a significant pivot from previous industry standards where major directors often move on to Hollywood blockbusters after a single hit.

Turning Down Hollywood After Oscar Win

Following the triumph of the first film with an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, Yamazaki received numerous offers from major Hollywood studios. He actively declined these lucrative projects despite his childhood fascination with American science fiction cinema. The director prioritized the completion of a sequel because he had a specific narrative and thematic structure he wanted to execute. He stated that the story he envisioned was sufficient motivation to spend several more years working on the Godzilla franchise rather than accepting immediate international fame.

Also read Godzilla Minus Zero

Future Projects and Grandgear Development

Before considering any further entries in the monster series, Yamazaki is shifting his focus to a new English-language mecha film titled Grandgear. This upcoming project is being produced by the renowned filmmaker J.J. Abrams. The director has outlined a clear career trajectory that places this new collaboration ahead of any potential Godzilla sequels. He confirmed that additional creative endeavors are lined up to follow the release of the mecha movie, indicating a busy schedule for the near future.

Sentiment Regarding a Third Sequel

When directly questioned about his interest in a third movie, Yamazaki expressed that he would feel a sense of loss if Minus Zero concluded his involvement with the character. He emphasized that he would love to return to this specific cinematic world at some point in his professional life. His current hesitation stems from a desire to ensure that any future project meets his high creative standards rather than rushing into production.

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Career Trajectory and Creative Control

The director's approach highlights a commitment to artistic integrity over immediate financial gain from Hollywood offers. By choosing to complete Minus Zero and then move to a new venture with Abrams, Yamazaki maintains a balance between franchise work and original storytelling. This strategy allows him to explore different genres while keeping the door open for future collaborations with the iconic monster.

Next Steps for the Franchise

There are no scheduled dates for a third film at this moment, as the immediate priority is the theatrical run of Minus Zero and the production of Grandgear. Yamazaki's comments suggest that a decision will likely be made after the success of these upcoming projects is assessed. The film industry will watch closely to see if the director's interest in a sequel solidifies into a concrete production plan.