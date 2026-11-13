Takashi Miike Joins Jon Hamm for Tokyo Thriller Bullfrog

Japanese director Takashi Miike teams with Jon Hamm and Andrew Koji for psychological thriller Bullfrog, set in lockdown Tokyo. Details on the plot and production.

Takashi Miike will direct the psychological thriller Bullfrog, a project starring Jon Hamm and Andrew Koji. The film centers on a Japanese detective played by Koji and a former FBI profiler portrayed by Hamm tracking a serial killer in near-future Tokyo.

Tokyo Lockdown and Serial Killer Plot

Bullfrog is set in a near-future Tokyo under lockdown. The narrative follows a Japanese detective and a former FBI profiler as they attempt to track a mysterious serial killer. No other details regarding the plot are currently available. The story relies on the tension between the two protagonists within a confined urban environment.

Also read Takashi Yamazaki Open to Third Godzilla Film With New Kaiju

Miike Directs With Eric Jordan Baker Script

Takashi Miike directs the film based on a script written by Eric Jordan Baker. The celebrated filmmaker has over 100 movies to his credit. His most admired works include Ichi the Killer, Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai, and Shield of Straw. Miike is also known for directing 13 Assassins and The 13 Lords of the Shogun.

His upcoming projects include Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo and another untitled movie. The director brings a history of provocative cinema to this new venture. The collaboration with Baker aims to deliver a razor-sharp and wickedly dark thriller experience for international audiences.

Advertisement

Hamm And Koji Bring Star Power To Project

Jon Hamm is known for his performances in Your Friends & Neighbors and Mad Men. He was most recently seen in the critically acclaimed thriller series American Hostage. Hamm brings significant television and film experience to the role of the former FBI profiler. His presence adds depth to the investigation team in Bullfrog.

Andrew Koji was featured in the live-action Street Fighter movie, where he played Ryu. The actor has previously received praise for his performance in the Warriors series and the G.I. Joe movie Snake Eyes. Koji portrays the Japanese detective in the film. His action background complements Hamm's character profile.

mk2 Films Backs International Release

Paris-based mk2 Films is backing Bullfrog. Fionnuala Jamison, managing director of mk2 Films, shared her thoughts on Bullfrog. She described Takashi Miike as one of the great provocateurs of contemporary cinema. The studio views the project as a thrilling opportunity to see him at his most audacious.

Jamison highlighted that Eric Jordan Baker has written a razor-sharp, wickedly dark thriller. She stated that with Jon Hamm and Andrew Koji on board, they could not be more excited to bring this extraordinary project to international audiences. The backing by mk2 Films ensures a strong promotional push for the release.