Takara Tomy launches a Japan-exclusive Gachapon collection celebrating The Legend of Zelda 40th anniversary, featuring keychains for twelve classic titles including Twilight Princess.

Japanese toy manufacturer Takara Tomy has announced a new line of collectible merchandise designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the enduring video game franchise The Legend of Zelda. The latest product launch introduces a specialized series of keychains that serve as a nostalgic tribute to the series' history, with particular attention given to the critically acclaimed title Twilight Princess. This release offers fans an opportunity to own a piece of gaming history, although availability is currently restricted to the Japanese market.

Twilight Princess Keychain Details

The new product line is officially titled The Legend of Zelda Historical Charms+. It consists of twelve distinct keychain accessories, each one representing a mainline entry from the franchise's four-decade legacy. The design is stylized around the iconic Triforce symbol, with each triangular attachment containing an image taken directly from the box art of the respective game.

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Among these twelve collectible items is a specific keychain dedicated to Twilight Princess. This inclusion acknowledges the game's status as one of the most successful and stylistically unique entries in the series. The item features the game's name and artwork, providing a tangible connection to its darker, more mature tone that has been praised by critics since its original release.

Gachapon Distribution and Pricing

Takara Tomy will distribute these items through Gachapon capsule toy machines located across Japan. The cost for each attempt is set at 300 yen, which translates to approximately two US dollars. Because these are random drop items, customers cannot guarantee which specific keychain they will receive in any given capsule.

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This randomization mechanic means that securing the Twilight Princess keychain may require multiple purchases. Players who are unlucky in their draws could end up spending significantly more than the base price to complete a specific part of the collection. The uncertainty is a standard feature of the Gachapon model, adding an element of chance to the acquisition process.

Japan Exclusivity and Market Impact

Despite the global popularity of the franchise, the Historical Charms+ collection is exclusive to Japan at this time. There are currently no plans for an international release by the manufacturer. Consequently, fans residing outside of Japan face a barrier to entry if they wish to purchase the items directly from official retail channels.

Secondary markets and resellers are expected to fill this gap. International collectors will likely need to rely on secondhand sites to acquire the items. These intermediaries typically charge a substantial markup to compensate for import costs and scarcity. Buyers aiming to avoid these extra fees must travel to Japan or find a local seller with stock.

Historical Context and Comparison

This new set functions as a spiritual successor to a similar Gachapon collection released by Takara Tomy in 2017. The previous iteration featured only six items, covering a limited selection of titles such as Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild. The expansion from six to twelve items reflects the growing scale of the 40th-anniversary celebrations.

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Existing owners of the 2017 Twilight Princess keychain may find this new release redundant for that specific title. However, the expanded list includes newer entries and deeper cuts from the franchise's history. The new collection provides a more comprehensive overview of the series' visual evolution over the last forty years.

Future Outlook for Fans

While this merchandise does not constitute a new video game release, it signals ongoing support for the franchise's legacy. Nintendo continues to leverage the franchise's history through various promotional activities. The focus on past titles like Twilight Princess highlights the enduring appeal of the series' darker aesthetics.

Fans who appreciate the specific art style and narrative depth of Twilight Princess will find value in this collectible. It serves as a physical reminder of the game's acclaim and its place in gaming history. For those unable to access the Japanese market, the item remains a sought-after piece for dedicated collectors.