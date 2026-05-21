Takahiro Fujiwara, a titan in anime voice acting, has passed away at the age of 43

Takahiro Fujiwara, a prominent anime voice actor, passed away at the age of 43. He had major roles in some of the biggest anime series, such as Bleach and Naruto. Fujiwara also had parts to play in the Japanese dubbing of North American projects, having played villainous roles in Teen Titans Go! and multiple video games.

When it comes to the anime industry, there are many creative forces that help some of the biggest franchises come to life. Animators, directors, and voice actors all unite to help bring to life major stories that resonate long after their stories are complete.

Unfortunately, a titan in the voice acting industry has passed, having major roles in some of the biggest anime series on the market. From, Takahiro Fujiwara has played heroes, villains, and everything in between across the medium of anime. While Fujiwara might be gone, his legacy won’t soon be forgotten.

The anime voice actor’s passing was announced by his talent agency, Ken Production, who shared a statement today, May 21st. The statement reads, ‘Our affiliated actor, Takahiro Fujiwara (age 43), passed away on May 14. We express our deepest gratitude for the kindness and support he received from everyone during his lifetime. The funeral was held privately with only close relatives in attendance, in accordance with the wishes of his family.

’ giant Dorry will play a big part in the anime’s future. Toei has yet to confirm who will take on the role following Takahiro’s passing. Bleach’s official social media channels mourned the loss of the voice actor, as you can see below. Alongside the recent announcements from Fujiwara’s agency, fellow voice actor Masaya Fukunishi shared his thoughts and condolences on Takahiro’s passing.

Masaya might be best known for their roles in Naruto and Bleach. In his statement on Fujiwara’s passing, Fukunishi revealed that the deceased actor was a big source of inspiration during his earlier days in the voice acting world.

‘Our senior colleague, Takahiro Fujiwara, has passed away. When I was a newcomer, assigned many lines at a dubbing session, and showing all my anxiety, he encouraged me with his rich voice, saying, ‘Fukunishi-kun, it’ll be fine! ’—I’ll always remember that. I wanted to reminisce about that conversation from back then and have it again one more time.

My deepest condolences. ’ Besides playing significant roles in the anime world, Fujiwara also had parts to play in the Japanese dubbing of North American projects. Specifically, Takahiro played villainous roles in the likes of Teen Titans Go! wherein he played the parts Vandal Savage, the Green Goblin, and Thanos, respectively. The deceased voice actor also had many roles in the video game industry, lending his talents to entries such as Disgaea 5, Dragon Quest X, and many more.

Considering Fujiwara’s young age, it’s truly a testament to his talent that he had such an impact on the entertainment world in such a short amount of time





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