Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani disputes Ukrainian claims of allied coordination for attacks in Libya, stressing Mediterranean stability concerns.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has firmly rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's assertion that Kyiv coordinated recent military strikes in Libya with Western allies. Tajani stated on Friday that no Italian officials or other allied governments were informed about the operations prior to their execution. This denial directly contradicts Zelenskyy's claims made in a BBC interview published on the same day, where he asserted that Kiev had consulted with countries whose territorial waters or infrastructure were involved in the attacks.

Rejection of Coordinated Allied Action

Tajani emphasized that there has never been any formal coordination between Ukraine and its Western partners regarding the specific military actions taken in Libyan territory. He cited Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha as evidence, noting that Sybiha had explicitly stated they would discuss the future with their allies rather than implying prior consultation on active combat operations. The Italian Foreign Minister described Zelenskyy's version of events as inaccurate, stating unequivocally that none of the Western allies knew what Ukrainian forces were doing in Libya.

Also read Ukraine Strikes Russian Ships Off Libya Coast: Kyiv Assures Tripoli War Won't Spread

The controversy stems from a series of naval drone attacks that occurred near Benghazi earlier in the week. On Sunday before dawn, naval drones struck a Russian warship docked at the Benghazi naval base, resulting in injuries to ten people. A separate attack later that same day targeted the cargo vessel MV Angara off the coast of Benghazi. Zelenskyy confirmed on Monday that Ukraine was responsible for these operations, claiming that Ukrainian forces had sunk the Russian corvette Merkury and struck the cargo ship, which he accused Moscow of using to transport weapons.

Diplomatic Complaints to United Nations

The military activities in Libyan waters have triggered significant diplomatic fallout across the fragmented Libyan political landscape. Libya's eastern-based government, which has authority over Benghazi, filed a formal complaint with the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council. They are seeking an immediate international investigation into the attacks, arguing that the sovereignty of Libyan territory and waters was violated without consent.

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Additionally, the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity issued a strong condemnation of the strikes. They demanded a detailed explanation from Kyiv and explicitly rejected the use of Libyan territory and waters for foreign military operations. These dual condemnations highlight the deep diplomatic concerns regarding the spillover of the Russia-Ukraine conflict into North Africa, a region already grappling with internal instability and geopolitical rivalries.

Concerns Over Regional Stability

Beyond the immediate diplomatic disputes, Tajani expressed profound concern on Tuesday regarding the potential for the Russia-Ukraine war to spread into the Mediterranean region. He stressed the urgent need to prevent further escalation that could destabilize North African nations and disrupt maritime trade routes essential to European energy and security. The Italian government's position underscores a broader fear among European allies that the conflict is expanding beyond its original borders, bringing new actors and complexities to a volatile region.

As the diplomatic tension mounts, the lack of prior notification from Kyiv to its Western partners has created friction within the alliance framework. Tajani's public rebuke suggests that while Italy supports Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression, it draws a line at unauthorized military operations in third-party countries. This incident marks a significant moment in the transatlantic relationship, highlighting the challenges of managing a proxy war without compromising the sovereignty of neutral or unstable nations in the Mediterranean basin.