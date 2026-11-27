Rising monkey attacks at the Taj Mahal have hospitalized multiple tourists, prompting calls for better coordination between the ASI and local authorities to ensure visitor safety.

Monkeys have overrun the historic grounds of the Taj Mahal, creating a significant safety crisis for international and domestic visitors. Viral footage circulating online shows large troops of animals roaming freely across the monument's premises in Agra, India. These incidents have raised serious concerns regarding tourist safety after a recent string of aggressive attacks on visitors at one of the world's most famous landmarks.

Recent Incident Details and Visitor Injuries

On September 16, British tourist Suzanne Ann Barrett was bitten on the hand near the Royal Gate. Staff from the Archaeological Survey of India and the Central Industrial Security Force escorted her to a dispensary for first aid before she was transported to the hospital. This event marked the fourth reported attack in approximately fifteen days, highlighting a rapid escalation in aggressive behavior by the local monkey population.

Also read Taj Mahal Monkey Attacks Surge: Safety Concerns Mount as ASI and Agra Corporation Struggle

Just days prior, on September 3, Delhi tourist Deepika Goyal was attacked from behind near the mosque. She sustained a bite to her hand, requiring immediate medical attention. Earlier in the month, on August 30, six-year-old Ayansh from Haryana was bitten on the hand near the Mehman Khana. The child was subsequently taken to the district hospital for treatment following the incident.

Pattern of Attacks on International Travelers

The wave of violence has disproportionately affected international travelers, damaging the site's reputation as a secure destination. On August 12, Mohammad Ali from Karnataka was bitten on the leg near the western gate. He received initial first aid before being transferred to a hospital for further care. Similar aggressive encounters have been reported with increasing frequency throughout the summer months.

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On July 26, South Korean tourist Kim Mihe suffered a bleeding hand after being bitten near the eastern gate. She was initially treated at a primary health centre, but delays in ambulance services forced her to be transported to the hospital in a battery-operated vehicle. The delay in emergency response prompted the Archaeological Survey of India to formally write to the chief medical officer regarding the need for improved ambulance arrangements at the site.

Most recently, an 83-year-old Brazilian visitor identified as Anthony Penn was hospitalized after being bitten. A tourist from the Indian state of West Bengal was also taken to the hospital in a separate incident occurring around the same time, at approximately 8am. Both individuals received first aid at a dispensary located near the Taj Mahal before being sent to the district hospital for comprehensive medical treatment.

Operational Challenges and Institutional Coordination

A large population of monkeys is believed to live in and around the complex, despite repeated official efforts to drive them away. The management of this population involves a split responsibility that has come under scrutiny. The Agra Municipal Corporation is reportedly tasked with catching the monkeys, while the Archaeological Survey of India oversees visitor safety and facilities within the complex boundaries.

This division of labor has raised questions about how the two bodies coordinate their response to such crises. Critics argue that the lack of unified strategy contributes to the recurrence of attacks. The repeated incidents have sparked debates about the adequacy of current wildlife management protocols at heritage sites in India.

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Impact on Tourism and Future Safety Measures

The ongoing violence poses a direct threat to the international image of India's most famous tourist attraction. Visitors are increasingly cautious, with some avoiding the site due to fears of animal aggression. The viral nature of the footage on social media has amplified these safety concerns globally, potentially impacting tourism revenues in the Agra region.

Authorities are now facing pressure to implement more effective long-term solutions. While the Agra Municipal Corporation continues capture efforts, the Archaeological Survey of India must address immediate security gaps. The incident involving the delayed ambulance for Kim Mihe serves as a critical reminder of the need for robust emergency infrastructure to protect visitors from unforeseen dangers at the landmark.