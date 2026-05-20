Taiwanese president stresses peace and stability in Taiwan Strait

The Taiwanese president Lai Ching-te emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, calling China 'the destroyer' of the strait's peace. He also highlighted Taiwan's increasing defense budget as a response to threats and that arms purchases from the U.S. would be essential to safeguard the strait's stability.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said Wednesday that if given the chance, he would tell U.S. President Donald Trump that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait was crucial for global security.

Trump’s recent narrative on Taiwan also sees Taiwan as a breakaway province to be retaken by force if necessary. Lai said if he could talk to Trump, he would emphasize that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait was crucial for global security. Lai alleged China as the 'destroyer' of the strait's peace.

Lai said he also would tell Trump that Taiwan's increasing defense budget was a response to threats and that arms purchases from the U.S. would be an essential means to safeguard the strait's stability





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