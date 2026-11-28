Taiwan holds the nine-in-one local elections and a nuclear energy referendum, potentially reshaping politics before 2028. Over 20 million people vote in this decisive contest.

Taiwan has commenced voting in a critical electoral contest that will determine the leadership of its local governments and decide on a major policy referendum. The "nine-in-one" elections allow citizens across the island to choose thousands of officials, setting the stage for the political dynamics leading up to the 2028 presidential and legislative races. This comprehensive vote is widely viewed as a significant barometer for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and the opposition Kuomintang.

Scope of Local Government Elections

The election process involves filling 11,051 local government positions across the entire territory. These roles encompass leadership in six special municipalities and sixteen counties and cities, covering a wide range of administrative duties from mayors to village chiefs. The term "nine-in-one" refers to the nine distinct categories of elected offices included in this single voting event, which occurs every four years to renew local representation.

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This massive mobilization of voters is designed to reshape the political landscape of the island. With thousands of positions up for grabs, the outcome will influence how local policies are implemented and how regional leaders align with national political trends. The scale of the election ensures that the results will have a profound impact on local governance structures throughout the country.

Nuclear Energy Referendum Details

Concurrent with the local elections, voters are participating in a nationwide referendum initiated by the Kuomintang and backed by the Taiwan People's Party. The proposal seeks to reverse the nuclear-free energy policy that has been in effect since the final reactor at the Maanshan Nuclear Power Plant was shut down in May 2025. The legislature approved this proposal earlier in the year with a 59-51 vote, paving the way for public decision.

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Taiwan completed its phaseout of nuclear electricity generation in 2025, a goal pursued by the Democratic Progressive Party since returning to power in 2016. The referendum specifically targets this policy change, asking voters whether they support maintaining the nuclear-free status. The outcome will directly influence Taiwan's energy strategy and its reliance on other power sources moving forward.

Voter Eligibility and Turnout Metrics

The Central Election Commission reported that more than 20 million people are eligible to vote in the referendum, a figure that significantly exceeds the 19.6 million eligible for the local elections. For the referendum to pass, it requires at least 5 million affirmative votes, a high threshold that underscores the difficulty of overturning existing energy policies. The Central News Agency confirmed these figures, highlighting the massive engagement expected in the voting process.

The high number of eligible voters indicates a significant potential for public impact on national policy. The difference in eligible voters between the local elections and the referendum suggests a targeted interest in the energy question, with additional citizens participating in the policy vote. This disparity may also reflect the broader appeal of the energy issue compared to local administrative choices.

Political Implications for 2028

These elections are viewed as a crucial precursor to the 2028 presidential and legislative elections. The results will reveal the strength of the Kuomintang and the Taiwan People's Party against the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in both local and national policy contexts. A strong showing by the opposition in the referendum could signal a shift in public sentiment regarding energy and governance.

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Vote counting is expected to conclude by midnight, with early results providing immediate insights into voter preferences. The political stakes are high, as the outcomes will shape the strategy and positioning of all major parties in the lead-up to the next major electoral cycle. The interplay between local governance and national policy questions makes this a pivotal moment in Taiwan's recent political history.