Taiwan Scores Four Official Selections at Annecy 2026 as TAICCA Brings Packed Slate to MIFA

Taiwan lands four Annecy 2026 official selections and a packed MIFA pitching slate spanning features, TV series, and short films.

‘s presence at the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival and its accompanying MIFA market spans four official competition selections alongside more than 20 additional projects in pitch sessions, showcases, and the Taiwan Pavilion, with support from the Taiwan Creative Content Agency ( The strongest competition title in the Taiwanese lineup is “Welcome to Dolly’s House,” a feature selected to open the Contrechamp section.

Directed by Seven YCH, Rady Fu, and Tree Muta, the film draws on “Taiping Guanji,” a classical Chinese literary anthology, recasting its material as a contemporary story about a YouTuber whose pursuit of fame leads her into a doll maker’s mansion and a confrontation with her own buried identity. The production is one of the first Taiwanese animated features to combine rotoscoping with 2D animation.

Netflix Launches Hub Featuring 'Bridgerton,' More Book-to-Screen Adaptations Targeting Nine Reader Types The three other official selections represent a range of formats. Joe Hsieh’s short “Praying Mantis” screens in the Midnight Shorts competition after appearances at Venice and Toronto in 2025. Chun-chien Lien’s preschool TV film “YaYa’s Band” competes in the TV Films section and was previously named a finalist for the Prix Jeunesse International.

Eddy Wu’s graduation film “Immature,” an animated documentary on gender identity, enters the Graduation Films competition following prizes at Viborg, Turku, and Kaboom. At MIFA, Ellis Kayin Chan’s animated feature “Wilderness of the Greenriver” has been selected for the MIFA Pitch – a sci-fi project about memory erasure and sibling bonds that took the Grand Prize at the 2025 Golden Horse Film Project Promotion.

TAICCA is also hosting a partner pitch session on June 23 under the banner Toon Up Taiwan! , presenting five TV series. Pin-Yu Chang’s “Hwa’s Going On” follows a cactus with legs delivering packages across a desert island. Manffy Lai’s “Leco’s Rolling Home,” produced by Piggy Flight Films, centers on a young flying squirrel exploring Taiwan’s natural landscapes with his family in a rolling home.

“My Loopy Granny,” created by Ying Chieh Huang and Singing Chang, follows an eight-year-old and her grandmother navigating a fantasy world. Esmee Hung directs “Olu, The Treasure Seeker,” about an otter rebuilding his home after losing it. Yu Hong Chen, Hui Ling Lo, and Wendy Lai created “TraTra & MuuMuu,” in which a transparent being dissatisfied with his appearance leaves his home planet on a journey with an unexpected companion.

A Taiwan Spotlight Showcase on June 24 presents four further TV series. Chen Hsin-i produces “Hi Kids! Sing and Dance with Lusasa Family,” an interactive musical show for young children from Lusasa Animation. Liao Tai-yu directs “Puringau” for MKOrigin Studio – a fantasy series about a young sorceress confronting a rival and a dark spirit – produced by Youko Vignau; the project previously pitched at MIFA in 2025.

John Liaw produces “Flamie Rangers” for Brilliant Animation Studios, an educational series built around the Five Elements concept. Rounding out the showcase is “Beelu’s Yum Yum Time Season 3,” directed by Lee Fu-sheng and produced by Chang Jia-jia at Taiwan Bar Studio, a food-and-adventure children’s series whose first two seasons appeared at Annecy’s market in 2024 and 2025. The Taiwan Pavilion carries 12 additional works.

Features in development include “Clouded Leopard,” from director Chi Po-chou and producer Yang Dow-ning at Mangowork Studio – winner of the top prize at the 2024 Taiwan Creative Content Fest and a previous MIFA pitch – in which two siblings bond with a cat bearing cloud-like markings amid a mysterious plague. Harper Hou directs “Kind of Airbnb,” a surreal horror short supported by the Cannes Short Film Corner Rendez-vous Industry program.

Wang Shau-di’s “Granny and Magic Sprout,” produced by Sindy Chang and Katie Yang at Farmers’ Joy International, weaves a multigenerational fantasy set partly in Japanese-era Taiwan. Chang Wu-ching directs “A Girl Named Chao-ti,” a period animated film set in 1922 following a child bride’s struggle for education, produced by Chang Hui-wen at Aco Creative.

Caster Wu’s “Inkbloom,” from Spot Light Integrated Marketing, is set in the magical Dadaocheng of the 1930s and centers on a diva and lyricist using music and enchanted ink to transcend colonial-era barriers. Jerry Xu directs “Red Paco: The Origin” for Kanova Studios, a sci-fi feature about three planetary heirs scattered across Earth whose hidden powers begin to converge.

TV series at the pavilion include Chi Po-chou and Yang Dow-ning’s preschool series “Deer May,” from Mangowork Studio, which appeared at the 2025 Kidscreen Summit. Leo Liao directs “Re-Soul” for Movect Studio, a digital-underworld drama that screened at the 2026 Taipei Film Festival. Hsu Chia-hao and Joy Chiou direct “Worldbot” for Reel Asia Pictures, about a shape-shifting robot protecting global landmarks. Chun-Chien Lien and Pohan Lee co-direct “Who’s Our Sub Today?

” for Dottodot and Dawin Creative, a classroom series that was an official MIFA pitch selection in 2021. SOA Hsu directs “Boom! Boom! Beans!

” for Xanthus Animation Studio, a sci-fi series that won Best Animation Program at the 2025 Golden Bell Awards and features in the Prix Jeunesse 2025/2026 catalogue. Ice Leng produces “Feifei and Curly” for the Fubon Cultural & Educational Foundation, centered on a young girl who documents her observations of daily life. Michael Lalo Wong directs “The Tcup Show” for Whatube Studios, a hybrid live-action and animated space-adventure series for children aged three to six.

Seven YCH directs “HBB: Goodbye and Hi” for Tstimes, about a boy who enters a fantasy world to reconnect with his late mother through the characters she created in her picture books.

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