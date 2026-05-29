Taiwan's Semiconductor Industry to Play Key Role in Trump's Talks with White House

taiwan's semiconductor industry, often referred to as its Silicon Shield, is likely to play a crucial role in talks between the White House and President Trump. the industry has been a core focus for Chinese President Xi Jinping in his meetings with Trump, and Trump has expressed interest in leveraging Taiwan's semiconductor manufacturing empIre to boost domestic manufacturing and national security.

Taiwan 's semiconductor industry, often referred to as its Silicon Shield, is likely to play a crucial role in talks between the White House and President Trump .

The industry has been a core focus for Chinese President Xi Jinping in his meetings with Trump, and Trump has expressed interest in leveraging Taiwans semiconductor manufacturing empire to boost domestic manufacturing and national security. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Business (TSMC) and American companies operating on the island are critical players in the global semiconductor industry, and their technology is seen as a key leverage point in Taiwans foreign diplomacy.

A former senior White House official from Trump's second term described Taiwan's semiconductor industry as its 'biggest bargaining chip,' and a former National Security Council spokesman referred to it as Taiwan's 'quite own Trump card.

' TSMC has announced plans to expand its footprint in Arizona, with plans to smash ground on fabrication plants, packaging facilities, and a research and development center. However, industry analysts believe that TSMC's American presence will only account for a small percentage of the company's total output and the company's CFO has stated that it doesnt plan to produce its most leading-edge technologies in the US.

Ultimately, only President Trump knows whether or not he will move forward with the weapons sale, and whether Taiwan's Silicon Shield will aid them in talKs with the president





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Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Trump White House National Security

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