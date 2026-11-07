Taiwan’s Chunghwa Telecom Unveils Investment Slate Headed By ‘Gunshot’ & ‘Call Of Lobster’

Taiwanese telco is investing in a slate of films & series from local producers including Gunshot starring Kent Tsai & Call Of Lobster with Chang Chen.

‘Dune’ Star Chang Chen Introduces Six Rising Taiwanese Actors In Golden Horse & TCCF ShowcaseChunghwa is one of three Taiwanese telcos that are investing in film and TV content through funds launched in partnership with the Taiwanese government.directed by Frank Cheng and Sheng-Jung Tang.

The two films have a combined 12 nominations in the upcoming Golden Horse Awards. , also starring Chan Tzu-Hsuan, Cheng Chih-Wei, Lu Hsiao-Fen and Mark Lee, follows three police officers with conflicting views of justice trying to navigate a system that rewards visibility over virtue. The eight-part series is produced by PTS Taigi TV with, a cross-border action comedy loosely based on the true story of a Taiwanese lobster farmer who offered his services to the North Korean government.

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Chang Chen and Super Junior member Choi Siwon are set to star in the film, directed by Yin Chen-hao and produced by Chunghwa boarded the project after it won the Chunghwa Telecom Award at TCCF in 2024. Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture is also backing the film. , part of a horror cinematic universe spanning four Asian countries.

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Outside of films and series, Chunghwa is also backing reality cooking showAt the slate announcement event in TCCF, Taiwan’s Minister of Culture Li Yuan said: “Chunghwa Telecom is like a pyramid. I am grateful that, beyond building a strong foundation through its thriving core business, the company is also willing to invest at the very top of the pyramid, supporting film and television professionals as they continue moving forward and creating even better work.

” Chunghwa Telecom Senior Executive Vice President Lin Wen-chiyh said: “Chunghwa Telecom is more than just a platform operator; we are also a driving force behind the long-term development of the content industry. Moving forward, we will continue to connect funding, creative talent, and domestic and international partners, leveraging our group’s resources and industry partnerships to help Taiwanese content reach international markets. ”‘Grey’s’ Spinoff Pushed To 2027-28; Shoot Moves To N.M. After Failing To Get CA Tax Relief