Major semiconductor ​producer Taiwan has joined Western countries in placing wide economic sanctions on ⁠Russia since it invaded Ukraine in 2022.

said that two Russia n military Tu-95 aircraft flew ​past the island’s east on Thursday after approaching from the south, the second ‌time this week it has reported seeing such activity and almost certainly flying back from Vietnam.

A Russian Tu-95 nuclear-capable strategic bomber flies in a handout photo released by the Japan Self-Defense Forces on Dec. 9, 2025. Russian President Vladimir Putin responds to a question during a press conference following the APEC Summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19, 2026. Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Trump hold a trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19, 2026. , a position Russia has repeatedly backed.

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Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty ​claims, saying only the island’s people can decide their future. The Taiwanese defense ministry said the two Tu-95s, known by NATO as “Bears,” entered Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone, then exited airspace around Taiwan to the island’s northeast, off ​the port city of Keelung. The ministry published a picture of one of the aircraft it ​said was taken from a Taiwanese F-16 fighter.

While Reuters could not independently verify the date and location of that ‌image, ⁠the registration number on its tail matched an aircraft seen in Vietnam’s Da Nang on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The flights have come as Putin is in Shenzhen, in southern China, for the APEC summit, where he will ​also hold a trilateral meeting with Xi and Trump.

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The aircraft was seen taking off from Da Nang airport in social media footage released early on Thursday and verified by Reuters.used joint intelligence, surveillance, ​and reconnaissance means to ​monitor the full course ⁠of the activity and “responded appropriately,” the ministry said in a short statement. Taiwan said on Tuesday two Russian military aircraft had flown in a southerly ​direction down its east coast.

Japan also reported the same activity that ​day and ⁠published a map showing the aircraft flying down Taiwan’s east coast. An aging Cold War-era design, some Tu-95s can carry nuclear weapons but others of that type are used for long-range surveillance and reconnaissance. A Russian Tu-95 nuclear-capable strategic bomber flies in a handout photo released by the Japan Self-Defense Forces on Dec. 9, 2025.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responds to a question during a press conference following the APEC Summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19, 2026. Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Trump hold a trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19, 2026. The flights have come as Putin is in Shenzhen, in southern China, for the APEC summit, where he will ​also hold a trilateral meeting with Xi and Trump.