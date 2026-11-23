The recent Golden Horse Awards in Taipei saw director Joseph Hsu Chen-chieh claim four prizes including Best Director and Best Leading Actor. Herman Yau social drama We Are Nothing At All secured a US distribution deal with Blacklight Global. Other highlights include Best Actress Angela Yuen and technical wins for Giddens Ko Kung Fu, marking a significant year for the Chinese-language film industry despite ongoing political tensions with mainland China.

The film, which premiered in Toronto’s Discovery section, revolves around two people involved in a mishap in a restaurant that escalates into a major feud.

Edko Films is handling international sales. , directed by Taiwan’s Joseph Hsu Chen-chieh, ended up with quadruple happiness at the awards, taking Best Director, Best Leading Actor for Liu Kuan-ting’s performance, Best Film Editing and the Audience Choice Award. The comedy drama film follows a groom-to-be who has to pull off two separate weddings on the same day for his divorced parents without getting caught.

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Herman Yau's Audience Award-Winner 'We're Nothing At All' Sold To Blacklight Global For U.S. ReleaseHong Kong talent also scored in the acting categories, with Angela Yuen taking Best Actress for Afterpiece, directed by Keane T.K. Wong and produced by Derek Yee, in which she plays a newcomer actress cast in a major role by a director attempting a comeback.

Ip-sang, also a member of boy band Mirror, was awarded Best Supporting Actor for Herman Yau’s social drama We’re Nothing At All. Taiwan’s Judy Ongg was awarded Best Supporting Actress for Sunshine Women’s Choir, a huge hit at the Taiwanese box office at the beginning of this year. Giddens Ko’s Kung Fu scored three awards in the technical categories, taking Best Visual Effects, Best Best Makeup & Costume Design, and Best Action Choreography.

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Malaysian drama Dead Tide won Best Cinematography and Best Original Film Song. Anthony Chen’s We Are All Strangers. Considered one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies for Chinese-language films, Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards have been boycotted by mainland China since 2019 due to a political statement made by an award winner. This year’s ceremony took place on November 22 at the Taipei Music Center, at the close of Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival, which ran November 6-22.

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