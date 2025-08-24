Taiwan Dominates Nevada, Claims First Little League World Series Title Since 1996

Taiwan's Little League World Series dream came true as they defeated Nevada 7-0 in a dominant performance, securing their first championship since 1996. Lin Chin-Tse's extraordinary pitching performance and clutch hitting propelled Taiwan to victory, showcasing their exceptional talent and strategic dominance throughout the tournament.

Taiwan 's Little League World Series championship run culminated in a dominant 7-0 victory over Nevada on Sunday, August 24, 2025, marking their first title since 1996. Lin Chin-Tse , a 12-year-old pitching sensation from Taipei City, delivered a remarkable performance, silencing the Nevada bats for five innings, allowing only one hit and striking out eight batters. Lin's exceptional speed, topping 80 mph consistently, overwhelmed Nevada 's hitters throughout the decisive game.

Beyond his pitching prowess, Lin proved to be a clutch hitter as well, smashing a three-run triple in the fifth inning, extending Taiwan's lead to 5-0. This pivotal hit, coupled with Taiwan's opportunistic offense, capitalized on four wild pitches and a passed ball, effectively sealing the victory and silencing Nevada's hopes of a championship upset. Taiwan's defensive strategy, spearheaded by their defensive specialists, proved instrumental in their success throughout the tournament. Giving up only three runs in the entire tournament, their unwavering defense kept opponents at bay. The team's ability to capitalize on errors and capitalize on their opponents' mistakes proved critical in their journey to the championship title





