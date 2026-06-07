Taiwan dispatches vessels to counter China's 'law enforcement operation'

Taipei said it deployed coast guard vessels after China launched a maritime law enforcement operation east of Taiwan, which Beijing linked to planned Japan-Philippines boundary talks.

Taipei said it deployed coast guard vessels after China launched a maritime law enforcement operation east of Taiwan, which Beijing linked to planned Japan-Philippines boundary talks.

Taiwan Coast Guard said on Sunday it has deployed vessels to respond to a Chinese operation in waters east of the island. Taiwan reported that a Chinese survey vessel had joined a coast guard ship in waters around Pratas Island — administered by Taiwan — on Saturday in the northern part of the South China Sea. Taipei said it was "the first observed instance of Chinese coast guard and survey vessels acting in coordination to provoke Taiwan".

China, which asserts Taiwan is part of its territory, called the talks "illegal" and has claimed exclusive control over the waters. The Chinese ships have been monitored "throughout the entire process" and Taiwan "has deployed the necessary vessels to respond appropriately," the Taiwanese coast guard said in a statement. Taiwan said it had detected four Chinese government vessels departing from Xiamen port, which had sailed outside Taiwanese restricted waters southwest of the island.

The Chinese vessels were expected to arrive "in the relevant waters" on Sunday, the statement said, adding that "China does not enjoy any sovereign rights in the waters east of Taiwan". Armenians vote with peace efforts and Russia in focusTokyo and Manila said last month they would start formal talks "to delimit the maritime boundary" of an economic zone and continental shelf between them, angering Beijing.

On Saturday, China's transport ministry organised maritime police from coastal provinces Fujian and Guangdong to "conduct a special maritime traffic law enforcement operation in waters east of Taiwan Island", state news agencyThe report did not give details on the operation, including how long it lasted or whether it was still ongoing, and it did not say whether maritime police dispatched ships to the area.

The operation was "a necessary action taken against Japan and the Philippines' unilateral announcement that they would start 'negotiations on delimiting a maritime boundary'" near Taiwan,TRT World - Taiwan calls itself 'independent' after Trump warns against formal statehood move Manila and Tokyo's shared grievances over Chinese maritime territorial claims have seen them draw increasingly close in recent years. Japan and China are in territorial and economic disputes in the East China Sea, where coast guard ships from both sides routinely stage tense stand-offs.

Beijing has meanwhile deployed navy and coast guard vessels in the South China Sea in a bid to bar the Philippines from strategically important reefs and islands, leading to a string of confrontations. Armenians vote with peace efforts and Russia in focusFrance launches war crimes, torture probe into Israeli treatment of Gaza flotilla activists





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