Taiwan Creative Content Fest Opens as Chair Sue Wang Says ‘Culture Is Power’ Amid AI Shift

Taiwan Creative Content Fest opens as TAICCA chair Sue Wang says culture is power and urges the industry to put technology to work for people.

A College Student and His Grieving Dorm Manager Share a Forbidden Bond in Tokyo Competition Title ‘The Night That Binds Us’) in Taipei on Friday by saying artificial intelligence is reshaping how the creative industries, and even human society, are defined.could take on technical tasks but could not replace the elements of creative work that move people.

Wang urged Taiwan to put its technology strengths to work in ways that serve people and improve their lives.

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“I hope more people believe that culture is power. Especially in this rapidly changing era, cultural content can help create a happier society,” she said. Wang also called this year’s edition an important milestone for the industry.

“Everyone is working hard to build partnerships and integration, both horizontally and vertically. Cross-sector, cross-platform and cross-border collaboration has become a trend,” she said. The event features 107 Market exhibitors from seven countries and 92 project and story pitches spanning film, series, animation, documentaries, publishing and comics. Industry participants from 28 countries are attending.

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The four-day Forum will hold 12 sessions with more than 20 speakers, addressing international co-production, streaming-platform consolidation, IP, short-form content and AI. Hosted by Taiwanese actor Allison Lin, the opening ceremony was attended by Culture Minister Li Yuan; Wang Ting-an, executive secretary of the National Development Fund under the Executive Yuan; Weta FX CEO Daniel Seah; Toei Company President and CEO Yoshimura Fumio; Frédéric Laplanche, director of the French Office in Taipei; Fernando Mariano Schmidt Hernández, director of the Chilean Trade Office in Taipei; and Marco Lombardi of the Italian Economic, Trade and Cultural Promotion Office in Taipei, among many other local and international luminaries.

Li, who chaired the evaluation committee at TCCF’s first edition, said he had watched the event grow from an exhibition into a market and an international platform.

“Now we’re thinking about the future of Taiwan’s cultural content ecosystem and how TCCF can become an Asian creative-content brand, helping cultural workers across Asia and around the world find opportunities and funding. That is one of the key goals behind the Ministry of Culture and TAICCA,” he said.

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