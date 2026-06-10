Taiwan Conducts First HIMARS Live-Fire Drill Firing Toward China

Taiwan's military held a live-fire exercise featuring U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket systems, firing toward the Taiwan Strait in a demonstration of 'shoot-and-scoot' tactics aimed at deterring a potential Chinese invasion.

Taiwan 's military conducted a live-fire exercise on June 10, 2026, firing rockets from U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems ( HIMARS ) into the Taiwan Strait. This marked the first time such training involved launching rockets toward Chinese waters from mobile launchers using 'shoot-and-scoot' tactics.

The drills, held on Taiwan's west coast, also included 155mm howitzers and were designed to simulate a response to a potential Chinese invasion, testing rapid deployment and precision-strike capabilities. Army Sgt. Wang Ming-hui emphasized the commitment to continuing HIMARS training to protect Taiwan.

China considers Taiwan a renegade province and regularly sends warships and aircraft near the island, while the United States, though not recognizing Taiwan as a country, supports its defense and opposes any unilateral change to the status quo by force. The exercise demonstrated the system's ability to maneuver into position, launch rockets within three minutes, and relocate quickly to avoid counterattack





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Taiwan HIMARS China Military Drill Live-Fire Exercise Shoot-And-Scoot Taiwan Strait Defense

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