Tailoring Your Spotify Wrapped for a Personalized Experience

Want a Spotify Wrapped that truly reflects your music taste? This article outlines three effective strategies to customize your listening data and create a Wrapped summary you can proudly share. Learn how to exclude specific playlists, utilize private listening sessions, and consider switching to a family plan for a more personalized experience.

There are some individuals who may not be entirely comfortable sharing their Spotify Wrapped with others. This could be due to reasons like having playlists dominated by guilty pleasures, children's music, or artists they no longer enjoy. If you desire a Spotify Wrapped that accurately reflects your musical preferences and who you are, some preparation is necessary well in advance of the year's end.

Fortunately, the streaming service offers several ways to customize the listening data that your Wrapped summary will consider, allowing you to confidently share your results.One way to achieve this is by excluding specific playlists from your Wrapped data. You might have a playlist dedicated to gym workouts, background music for work or sleep, or one created by your children that you don't want counted towards your musical profile. Spotify allows you to exclude certain playlists from influencing your recommendations and Wrapped summary. Within the web, desktop, or mobile app, locate the targeted playlist and click or tap the three dots at the top of the track list. Select 'Exclude from your taste profile' from the options. Spotify will no longer consider this playlist when building your profile, unless you choose to include it again (which can be done from the same menu). While primarily intended to improve recommendations in mixes and other Spotify areas, this feature also affects Wrapped. Tracks within excluded playlists won't contribute to your top artists and songs of the year, although excluded playlists will be factored into your total listening time, according to Spotify.Another method of safeguarding both your in-app recommendations and your end-of-year Spotify Wrapped is to enable private listening. As the name suggests, private listening sessions won't be recorded in your listening history, similar to incognito browsing on the web. You can initiate a private listening session in the desktop app by clicking your profile picture (top right) and selecting 'Private session'. On the mobile app, tap your profile picture (top left), navigate to 'Settings and privacy,' then 'Privacy and social,' and toggle on the 'Private session' switch. Keep in mind that private sessions are not available on the web app. To disable a private session, simply repeat the process. Additionally, private sessions automatically terminate when you exit and restart the Spotify app or after six hours of playback. Therefore, be mindful that your listening habits may suddenly be tracked again if you leave Spotify playing for extended periods. Lastly, if your Spotify Wrapped is cluttered with songs listened to by other family members due to shared account usage, consider subscribing to a family plan. While this incurs an additional cost, it can be worthwhile for personalized recommendations and a cleaner Wrapped. Family plans cost $20 per month and support up to six people, ensuring your listening record remains private. To explore various subscription options (including a $17-per-month Duo plan for two people), log in to your Spotify account on the web and click 'Available subscriptions'





