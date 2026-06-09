Tailored Bermuda Shorts: The Polished Summer Staple Taking Over 2026

Tailored Bermuda shorts are emerging as the must-have summer trend for 2026, combining comfort with high-end fashion. From celebrity street style to TikTok's 'rich mom' aesthetic, these longer shorts offer a polished alternative to denim cutoffs. We've sourced the best pairs from top retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Gap, Abercrombie, and Quince, featuring pull-on styles and soft drapey fabrics that skim the body without clinging. Learn how to style them for various settings, from European vacation vibes to downtown cool-girl outfits, and discover why they're perfect for curvier body types. Get ready to elevate your summer wardrobe with this versatile piece.

Denim cutoffs will always have a place in our summer wardrobes, but this season, we're swapping frayed hems for something far more polished: tailored Bermuda shorts.

These shorts are flooding TikTok, embodying European vacation vibes or the polished 'rich mom' aesthetic. We found the best pairs from Amazon, Nordstrom, Gap, Abercrombie, Quince and more, including comfy pull-on styles. They strike the perfect balance between polished and relaxed, making them look far more expensive than they actually are. The slightly longer inseam creates that coveted rich-mom silhouette while still feeling lightweight enough for scorching summer days.

Made with soft drapey fabric, they effortlessly skim the body without clinging. No one would ever know they're actually active wear. They have become a celebrity street-style staple lately, and this pair nails the trend perfectly. The clean front tailoring and structured fit instantly elevate basic tanks and tees.

They look straight out of a European designer boutique thanks to the comfortable blend of fabrics and polished silhouette. The relaxed tailoring gives them that understated old-money feel we can't stop wearing. Selma Blair just made summer 2026's divisive shorts trend look so chic. It seems like every time we open Instagram, another influencer is telling us that something we love wearing is suddenly uncool.

We've decided to stop paying attention, especially when it comes to the debate about Bermuda shorts. Not everyone wants to rock booty-baring options, and after seeing how Selma Blair styled her denim pair, we're totally sold on them. They practically scream coastal grandmother meets Hamptons chic. Pair them with a striped sweater and leather sandals for an instantly polished summer outfit.

They give off effortless downtown energy while still looking sophisticated. Styled with an oversized button-down and sleek loafers, they nail the cool-girl aesthetic. They help smooth everything comfortably without feeling restrictive. The relaxed leg opening also creates a super flattering silhouette for curvier body types.

Office-to-Brunch Staple: They feel incredibly elevated, from the clean tailoring to the luxe-looking fabric. Add gold jewelry, a woven tote and oversized sunglasses for the full rich-mom effect. There's a certain kind of summer outfit that feels straight out of the Hamptons - iced coffee in hand, beach breeze, not a single thing clinging where it shouldn't. Loose, flowy pants are the foundation, keeping things easy, polished and somehow always pulled together, even without trying.

It's the kind of look that appears expensive, and tailored Bermuda shorts are the perfect embodiment of that. Whether for a European vacation vibe or a downtown cool-girl aesthetic, these shorts are versatile enough to transition from day to night, making them a must-have for the summer wardrobe. Their ability to combine comfort with high-end fashion makes them a standout piece, and with celebrity endorsements like Selma Blair's, they are set to be a dominant trend throughout the season





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Bermuda Shorts Summer Fashion 2026 Rich Mom Aesthetic European Vacation Style Celebrity Street Style Selma Blair Fashion Tailored Shorts Polished Summer Outfits Curvy-Friendly Fashion

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