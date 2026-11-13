Tailgates, Gronk's pregame party and free burritos: What Arizona fans can expect for the Utah matchup

Fox Big Noon Kickoff and Rob Gronkowski come to Tucson as Arizona nears a sellout ahead of Saturday's matchup against Utah.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Wildcat fans have a lot to look forward to this weekend as Fox Big Noon Kickoff comes to Tucson, Rob Gronk owski returns to campus, and tickets are near a sellout ahead of Saturday's matchup against Utah.

The Arizona Wildcats are getting ready to take on Utah, and this Saturday, the action isn't just happening on the field. From early morning tailgates to a national television spotlight, the whole community is invited to join the fun.

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"This is a way to put our university, our athletic program, our football team, on the front page of every paper. And this is a great opportunity for them to do that. It's an opportunity for Tucson to be put on that page as well," Arizona Athletics Chief Revenue Officer Tony Daniel said. The festivities start before the sun comes up.

According to the University of Arizona, Fox Big Noon Kickoff is taking over campus Saturday morning, with Rob Gronkowski bringing his pregame party to Gittings Lawn at 6:30 in the morning. The show goes live at 8 a.m. "He's an energy magnet and the energy follows him. So we can't wait to have him back on campus. It's super exciting.

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Our students are pumped about that. Our team is pumped about that," Daniel said. The celebration kicks off Friday night. The University of Arizona says students can arrive at the Zona Zoo entrance at 7 p.m. for a pizza party and poster-making session, with everything provided by head football coach Brent Brennan, while watching Arizona basketball take on Auburn on the Jumbotron.

Then Saturday, the first 500 fans can score free breakfast burritos, plus hats, shirts and prizes.

"It's going to be really, really fun," Daniel said. With tickets almost gone, there's even more reason to get in on the action.

"We're getting really close to a sellout, I'll say that. So, if you don't have your tickets, go ahead and get those now because we're dwindling in numbers. Our students are coming out in full force with all the festivities of the weekend, with Gronk being back and the excitement of that," Daniel said.

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Here's the full game day timeline, according to the University of Arizona: With kickoff at 5:30 Saturday night, Tucson is ready to show the nation just how the Wildcats Bear Down. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. —— Jacqueline Aguilar is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9.

Born and raised in Yuma, AZ. , she is no stranger to the unforgiving Arizona heat. Now this U of A wildcat is excited to be back in Tucson and is looking forward to involving herself in the community. Share your story ideas with Jacqueline by emailing jacqueline.aguilar@kgun9.com or connecting on Facebook, Instagram or X.