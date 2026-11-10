Taika Waititi's Latest Film Struggles at Box Office as Sony Halts Grosses Reporting

Taika Waititi's latest film, adapted from a Kazuo Ishiguro sci-fi novel, opened in under 900 theaters on October 23 amid weak box-office results and poor reviews.

Director Taika Waititi, widely praised for reviving the stagnant Thor series with his trademark take on the po-faced superhero in Thor: Ragnarok, is facing another box-office setback. His latest film, based on a sci-fi novel by Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro, has performed so poorly that its distributor, Sony, stopped reporting its grosses after two weeks.

The film features six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams and ingénue Jenna Ortega, the star of Netflix's most-watched original series, Wednesday. Despite that talent, the film opened to poor reviews, which reportedly led Sony to cancel its wide release and global rollout. The movie eventually debuted in a little under 900 theaters on October 23.

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Waititi's Career Slump After Jojo Rabbit

Waititi's career took a hit almost immediately after he won a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for Jojo Rabbit. Two major critical and commercial underperformers followed. The first was Thor: Love and Thunder, which fell short of its predecessor's box-office haul and is generally considered rather self-indulgent.

Thor: Ragnarok is still considered among the finest achievements in Marvel Cinematic Universe history. It gave Waititi significant creative freedom on Thor: Love and Thunder and on his prestige project Jojo Rabbit. That film grossed more than $90 million worldwide against a reported budget of $14 million.

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Next Goal Wins and Troubled Productions

Next Goal Wins was the first of two would-be awards contenders Waititi directed in the same vein as Jojo Rabbit. The sports drama languished on the shelf for over a year before grossing $18 million worldwide against a reported budget of $14 million.

Waititi's two follow-ups both suffered troubled productions and tanked commercially, according to the reported figures. His latest film, the Ishiguro adaptation, followed the same prestige formula. Its box-office performance has been weaker still.

Box Office Results and What Comes Next

Sony's decision to stop reporting grosses after two weeks leaves the film's full commercial performance unclear from public figures. The distributor's move followed a release in a little under 900 theaters on October 23.

The poor reviews reportedly led Sony to cancel the wide release and global rollout that had been planned. For Waititi, the result is a run of films that failed to match the commercial success of Jojo Rabbit, even with Amy Adams and Jenna Ortega attached to the latest project.