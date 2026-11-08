Taika Waititi's Klara And The Sun Flops as Critics Link Slump to Chelsea Winstanley Split

Taika Waititi's Klara And The Sun has a 26 per cent Rotten Tomatoes rating and weak box office, with fans linking his slump to his split from Chelsea Winstanley.

Taika Waititi has faced a difficult stretch in his directing career in recent weeks, after his Star Wars movie was shelved and his latest film, Klara And The Sun, failed to perform at the box office. The Hollywood director, who is married to singer-songwriter Rita Ora, is best known for What We Do In The Shadows, Hunt For The Wilderpeople and the Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit. The film stars Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams and premiered at the BFI London Film Festival before receiving a run of unfavourable reviews.

The downturn has drawn wide attention online, with commentators now tying Waititi's creative struggles to the end of his marriage to film producer Chelsea Winstanley. Their split is the central focus of a growing debate among fans and critics about what changed in his work after their separation.

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Klara And The Sun Box Office and Review Slump

Klara And The Sun currently holds a 26 per cent 'rotten' rating on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The film was also reviewed harshly by The Telegraph, The Times and The Guardian, all of which gave it one star.

Waititi's previous film, Next Goal Wins from 2023, also carries a 'rotten' score of 46 per cent on the same site. His 2022 film Thor: Love and Thunder has a 'fresh' score of 46 per cent, yet it still ranks among the lowest Marvel movies of all time.

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The Star Wars project that was shelved sits alongside these results as part of a run of setbacks that critics say has tarnished his reputation. Taika Waititi's recent output has therefore been measured against the acclaim that his earlier films received.

Critics Link Chelsea Winstanley Split to Career Decline

Critics argue that Waititi's downfall began after his separation from Chelsea Winstanley, who served as a producer on What We Do in the Shadows and Jojo Rabbit. What We Do in the Shadows holds a 96 per cent 'fresh' rating, while Jojo Rabbit has a critic approval rating of 81 per cent.

Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley share two children and quietly separated in 2018. They publicly confirmed their separation two years later, shortly before his relationship with Rita Ora was made public.

Fans on Reddit described Winstanley as the 'secret element to his best work'. One commenter pointed out that the last film she worked on was Jojo Rabbit, while another argued that her role as a producer and partner pulled him away from his weaker instincts during the period from Boy to Jojo Rabbit.

Other posters suggested that Waititi needed a creative partner to rein him in, describing the situation as a good male director leaving his editor wife and then seeing his films decline. These views are opinions from online commentators and have not been confirmed by Waititi or Winstanley.

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Taika Waititi Dismisses Critics and Praises Jenna Ortega

Taika Waititi has rejected the negative reviews of Klara And The Sun, calling critics 'irrelevant' and 'out of touch'. On Instagram, he shared a poster featuring audience responses and wrote that he had not read a review of anything aimed at him or his peers in almost 15 years.

In the same post, Waititi said that he listens to the people and suggested that critics who failed to become artists had settled into criticism, adding that the same critics had also disliked Jojo Rabbit. He ended the post by describing their reviews as 'obsolete' and 'in the bin'.

Waititi has described Klara And The Sun as the most dramatic project he has ever worked on. Speaking to SFX magazine, he said that most of his films are difficult to market because audiences expect a fun romp with robots, while the film is a deep meditation on the human condition.

He also praised Jenna Ortega, who plays a lead role in the film, saying she carried everything and saved him in many ways. Waititi said he values actors who challenge him rather than simply agreeing with whatever he says, and he admitted he felt out of his depth working with her on the project.