TAICCA and Partners Invest $180 Million in 27 Taiwanese Content Projects

Taiwan Creative Content Agency and its joint venture partners have committed NT$5.64 billion to 27 projects spanning film, TV, music, and live events, including a remake of 'Our Blues' and the first Taiwanese musical on Off-Broadway, leveraging private capital to expand international reach.

Taiwan’s Content Agency and Partners Put $180 Million Into 27 Projects, From an ‘Our Blues’ Remake to an Off-Broadway Musical Former NCT Member Lucas Wong Makes Acting Debut in Taiwanese Folk-Music Drama ‘A Time’ With Jerry Yan, Ning Chang at Taiwan Creative Content Fest and its partners have invested in 27 projects, backed by NT$5.64 billion in total, including NT$740 million from the agency and NT$4.9 billion in private capital, TAICCA chair Sue Wang said at the TAICCA brought together its four joint ventures – Chunghwa Digital Cultural and Creative Fund, Enjoy Entertainment Limited Partnership, momomini Kids Content Fund and Joint Journey Creative – to present their slates.

The partnerships span nine countries, and Wang said the joint-venture model allows for more professional and precise investment assessments. Netflix Touts International Success Amid Content Leadership Shake-Up, Eyes More Broadcaster Deals After TF1 and Globo Pacts 'My Brilliant Career' Star Philippa Northeast Replaces Quintessa Swindell in Netflix Drama 'Feral' Enjoy Entertainment, a partnership between TAICCA and Taiwanese telecom Far EasTone, said it had invested in 15 projects in its first 10 months: eight in film and TV and seven in music and live events.

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They include horror film “The Rope Curse 4: Kuntilanak,” which took NT$80 million at the Taiwanese box office, a franchise record, and VMTheatre Company’s “Don’t Cry, Dancing Girls the Musical,” billed at the event as the first Taiwanese musical to reach Off-Broadway. On the music side, Enjoy developed the ID. Music Festival with Spotify, which brought 14 Taiwanese acts to two stages in the streamer’s first collaboration with a Taiwanese music event.

It also highlighted “Her Voice,” a concert featuring five female performers from Taiwan and South Korea, and indie band Shallow Levée’s “Speak in Silence” project, which pairs the band’s 10th-anniversary album with collaborations with Japanese and Korean musicians and a planned tour of about 50 shows across Taiwan and eight other Asian countries. Enjoy is also behind an immersive project marking 25 years of work by Taiwanese picture-book artist Jimmy Liao.

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Gary Tsai, general manager of Enjoy Entertainment and COO of Far EasTone’s FET Entertainment Service, said the company aims to take Taiwanese original content to international audiences while adapting international IP for local viewers. Through Far EasTone’s streaming service friDay Video, investment and cross-border partnerships, it hopes to help Taiwanese productions expand overseas and create more opportunities for local talent.

Launched in December 2025, momomini Kids Content Fund has made six investments: three in animation, two in live-action and one in drama. COO Phoebe Tsai said the fund weighs each project’s potential impact on the industry alongside content production, talent development and commercial viability. It focuses on children’s content, which Phoebe Tsai said had not previously been treated as a distinct investment category in Taiwan. Its projects include “Who’s Our Sub Today?

,” a comedy-adventure series for children ages 8 to 12; “Feifei,” a picture-book adaptation in development as an animated children’s sitcom; and “Mogu & Perol,” which pairs a French IP with Taiwanese talent. The 39-episode series includes six or seven episodes featuring the culture of Taiwan’s Hakka people, one of the island’s main ethnic groups.

The fund also backed “Mountain Adventure Squad 2,” a children’s outdoor reality show slated to launch in the first quarter of 2027, and “Hello, Mr. President! ,” which received an Excellent Screenplay Award from Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture. Joint Journey Creative’s slate includes Taiwanese films “The Damp,” “All Money Back My Home” and “Suffocation,” as well as Season 6 of Japanese series “The Chunghwa Digital Cultural and Creative Fund totals NT$1 billion .

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Chunghwa Telecom holds 64%, TAICCA 30% through the National Development Fund, E.Sun Financial Holding 5% and fund manager CDCC Capital 1%. The fund backs film, TV and other programs at the project level. It also takes equity stakes in companies working in content development and production, international distribution and business integration, and new uses for IP across cultural technology, games and music.

Its equity investments include DaMou Entertainment, the production company behind “The World Between Us,” and Horiza Creations, which focuses on international IP operations, data-driven business models and crowdfunding. Its project slate includes “Call of Lobster,” an action comedy spanning Taiwan and South Korea that won the Chunghwa Telecom Award at TCCF’s 2024 pitching competition, and “C’est la Vie,” an eight-episode drama executive produced by and starring Esther Liu, with Tu Cheng-che as screenwriter and director.

The fund is also an investor in Shallow Levée’s “Speak in Silence.

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