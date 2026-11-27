Tage Thompson scored twice, Zach Benson had a goal and two assists and Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen finished with 29 saves and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Sunday.

Buffalo Sabres center Jiri Kulich celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with center Tage Thompson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tage Thompson scored twice, Zach Benson had a goal and two assists and Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen finished with 29 saves and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Sunday. The Sabres won for the second time in the past eight games. Nikita Kucherov and Gage Goncalves scored for Tampa Bay, which suffered only its second loss on home ice this season in 12 games .

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Dennis Hildeby finished with 22 saves to suffer his first regulation loss this season in his sixth start. Thompson has goals in four consecutive games and 12 goals in his past 12 games. His 33rd career multi-goal game ties Pat LaFontaine for 10th most in franchise history. Thompson's two goals 5:12 apart in the second period broke open the game for Buffalo.