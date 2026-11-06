TAG Heuer’s Formula 1 Smartwatch Keeps Race Weekend on Your Wrist

We put TAG Heuer’s Connected Calibre E5 x Formula 1 Edition to the test and found its race-weekend features as practical as they are impressive.

For Formula 1 fans, keeping track of a race weekend isn’t always straightforward, especially when you’re traveling across time zones. Between practice sessions, Sprint weekends, qualifying, and the race itself, there’s plenty to keep up with.

After spending September and October traveling with my boyfriend, I found that theWhat impressed me most wasn’t the watch’s appearance, although it’s certainly eye-catching. It was how seamlessly the dedicated Formula 1 app handled race schedules. It showed session times in our local time zone, eliminating the mental math that comes with following an international racing series. While I manually added sessions to my phone’s calendar to get alerts, we had the weekend’s schedule ready on his wrist.

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It’s a small convenience that becomes surprisingly valuable when you’re juggling travel plans around a Grand Prix. The watch’s F1 integration goes well beyond displaying the next race. Its dedicated app provides the complete season calendar, session schedules, results, and drivers’ and constructors’ standings. A customizable widget makes it even easier to check upcoming events.

The information updates automatically, though results aren't instantaneous, so this was mostly useful when we couldn’t catch P3. Very important information if you play F1 Fantasy as well. TAG Heuer also includes 24 circuit-specific watch faces that change throughout the season. Each displays the upcoming track layout, with a seconds indicator traveling around the circuit and a gauge tracking the race weekend's progression.

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It's a clever detail that makes this feel like an actual Formula 1 product rather than an ordinary smartwatch with an expensive logo. The hardware is equally impressive. The 45-mm case uses Grade 2 titanium with a black DLC coating, complemented by a ceramic bezel, sapphire crystal, and red accents. The 1.39-inch OLED display is sharp.

The watch has interchangeable straps, offering options for everyday wear. But we stuck with the classic one provided. Underneath, Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 5100+ processor powers TAG Heuer's proprietary operating system. The watch supports both iOS and Android.

As an Apple user, I can only speak to how it handled the iOS integration. The GPS and fitness tracking were on point during a few hours of hiking in Pennsylvania. TAG Heuer claims up to three days of battery life in low-power mode, with a full recharge taking approximately 90 minutes. These are manufacturer figures, not endurance results from our travel experience.

We charged it fully twice a week, using the watch to its true potential. My biggest complaint is the size. At 45 mm, this is a substantial watch, and I genuinely wish TAG Heuer offered a smaller edition. As a female fan, I'd happily wear one myself, but the current dimensions make it a less appealing option for smaller wrists.

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Race results for the whole season are available, in case you forget where your favorite driver finished. Then there's the $2,550 price. You can certainly find smartwatches with comparable everyday functionality for considerably less. What you're paying for here is TAG Heuer’s craftsmanship, premium materials, and a genuinely useful, integrated Formula 1 experience.

This isn't a necessary purchase for watching F1, but it's an excellent luxury accessory for dedicated fans. After seeing how effortlessly it kept our race weekends organized while traveling, I understand its appeal. Now, TAG Heuer, please make a smaller one. A passion for fast times and good vibes.

She loves nothing more than being near a racetrack, admiring a vintage Alfa Romeo, or a strong cup of coffee. With ten years of editorial experience, she brings a unique perspective to Road & Track. Her bylines have appeared in