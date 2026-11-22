Matt Rhule delivered a large payment to Husker Nation on the last home game of the 2026 season. He finally chased down a signature victory, and he did it by re

Matt Rhule delivered a large payment to Husker Nation on the last home game of the 2026 season. He finally chased down a signature victory, and he did it by relentlessly accentuating the positive.

A 31-28 Senior Day win over No. 16-rated Ohio State in the gloom and mist of Memorial Stadium gave long-suffering Nebraska fans a long-awaited reason to rush the field and party well into the night. For the first time in a decade, the Cornhuskers defeated an Associated Press-rated team. Kwazi Gilmer caught seven passes for 73 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half.

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| Kenny Larabee, KLIN Kaput went the College Football Playoff hopes for the Buckeyes , who now enter one of their least memorable Michigan weeks in history, saddled with a ton of questions about their team. The relentless pursuit of the running game didn’t hurt the Huskers’ chances at all, either.

Despite falling behind 7-0 on the first of two Jeremiah Smith touchdown catches at the 11:43 mark of the first quarter, Nebraska ran the football early and often, piling up 25 rushing attempts in the first half and 45 for the game, ending up with 176 yards on the ground against the nation’s No. 12-rated rushing defense. The Huskers ran 73 plays to Ohio State’s 49 and controlled the ball for 35 minutes. How quickly things change.

Ohio State has lost three of its last four games. Suddenly, it’s easy to imagine a scenario where Matt Rhule’s seat is not nearly as hot as Ryan Day’s, although OSU defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s seat is even hotter. Day mishandled his timeouts, and had only one to use in the final minutes as Nebraska ran its four-minute drill to perfection, clinching the victory.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day bemoaned his team's inability to stop the Husker offense and said,"I'm just as frustrated as anybody.

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" | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Conversely, Rhule’s game management was never better. He won a couple of challenges that overturned Buckeye completions. He went two-for-two on fourth down, made sure his team had the 14-mph wind at its back in the fourth quarter, which made a difference on John Hohl’s 33-yard field goal that gave the Big Red a 24-21 lead with 13:42 left in the game.

A 26-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Colandrea to Quinn Clark extended that lead to 31-21 with 7:41 remaining. The Huskers now have a different face to show the college football world. They earned it by turning two takeaways into 14 points and fighting off a Buckeye comeback. In his postgame press conference, Rhule downplayed his team’s recent troubles in the fourth quarter.

Instead, he praised his team for “going out and winning the game” when things got tight down the stretch. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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“It was time to win this type of a game, not because of something anyone else says on the outside, but because we’re capable and we’re able,” Rhule said. “Earlier this year, I said, ‘If you want to win these games, go win them. ’ And everyone kind of attacked me for it. But I ain’t standing up here now saying, ‘Hey I won the game.

’ Them boys in that locker room won the game, and there’s tremendous power in that. ” Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule won a game-management contest with Ryan Day and lauded his team for"going out and winning the game" in the fourth quarter.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect He went out of his way to point out a number of small plays that made a difference, including several key blocks, and a 21-yard punt return by Jacory Barney at the end of the third quarter that put NU at the Ohio State 38-yard line and set up the Huskers for Hohl’s go-ahead field goal. In a timely display of complementary football, the Nebraska offense picked up the defense when it needed to.

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Ohio State was missing its starting quarterback, Julian Sayin, but the Blackshirts had to go up against Smith, the likely Heisman Trophy winner, without four starters — Andrew Marshall, Owen Chambliss, Jashear Whittington and Anthony Jones. Smith had himself a day, catching six passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns — one of them a highlight-reel 31-yard grab against double coverage in the back of the south end zone.

He is the first Big Ten player to surpass 4,000 receiving yards in a career. In an on-field interview after the game, Rhule told FOX’s Jenny Taft, “Jeremiah Smith … give him the Heisman. I mean, we doubled him.

” In spite of Smith’s heroics, the Huskers’ true freshman cornerback Danny Odem and his counterpart, senior Victor Evans III, acquitted themselves well; each had some good moments against Smith and his otherworldly talent, but not nearly as many as Colandrea, Jamal Rule and the Nebraska offensive line, who put up their second consecutive 31-point performance in November. Colandrea had his best day so far as a Husker, throwing for 200 yards and three touchdowns without an interception and running for a fourth score, increasing his total to 27 touchdowns accounted for this year and doing a lot to make fans feel better about his high-dollar contract extension for the 2027 season.

When the game was on the line, he clinched it with his legs, converting twice on third-down bootleg runs to turn out the lights. Anthony Colandrea completed 19 of 28 passes for three touchdowns and no interceptions, and had 263 yards of total offense. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Maybe nobody had a better Senior Day than tight end Luke Lindenmeyer, a fifth-year senior from Papillion-LaVista.

Lindenmeyer, who caught five passes, scored a first-quarter touchdown, broke Nebraska’s single-season receptions record for tight ends, shows steady leadership and is a great example of what’s good about major college football. In his second game as NU offensive coordinator, Glenn Thomas stuck with the running game, showing plenty of patience against a stingy Ohio State defense, punting only twice all afternoon and rushing for 45 fourth-quarter yards when Buckeyes knew it was coming.

Rule’s 70 yards on 23 carries won’t win many beauty contests, but they were vital to build continuity and set up play-action success for Colandrea. And along the way, the Huskers played their third consecutive turnover-free game, something that hadn’t happened since 2016.

Rhule couldn’t have given Husker Nation a better present in the last home game of the 2026 season than a run-heavy takedown of the Big Ten’s most storied program and back-to-back November wins for the first time since 2018. What can he do with this momentum? Tad Stryker, whose earliest memories of Nebraska football take in the last years of the Bob Devaney era, has covered Nebraska collegiate and prep sports for 40 years.

Before moving to Lincoln, he was a sports writer, columnist and editor for two newspapers in North Platte. He can identify with fans who listen to Husker sports from a tractor cab and those who watch from a sports bar. A history buff, Stryker has written for HuskerMax since 2008. You can reach Tad at tad.stryker@gmail.com.