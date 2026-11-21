There’s no denying that the Nebraska football program was in shambles when Matt Rhule arrived, arguably in much worse condition — compared to other schools in t

Matt Rhule walks off the bus before the Oct. 31 game against the Washington Huskies at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There’s no denying that the Nebraska football program was in shambles when Matt Rhule arrived, arguably in much worse condition — compared to other schools in the conference — than it was when Tippy Dye handed Bob Devaney the keys on Jan. 6, 1962, after a series of unsuccessful Husker coaches had driven the program into the ditch.

Almost without exception, Nebraska fans, and the Husker athletic department, recognized that fact when Rhule was hired a little over 60 years later, on Nov. 26, 2022. Rhule got a long and lucrative runway from Trev Alberts in his initial contract, and Troy Dannen extended that runway last year amid much protest. Rhule has benefited from incredibly generous amounts of fan support and goodwill.

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Now, nearly 48 months later, Rhule has spent down most of the capital he inherited. In fact, it might be more accurate to refer to it as a loan he took out from Husker fans. Starting in 1962, Bob Devaney quickly led Nebraska out of the football wilderness. | Nebraska Athletics Consequently, there’s a big payment due.

Not to Rhule, who has made enough money off the Cornhuskers to retire several times over. The payment is owed to Nebraska football fans wherever they are around the globe. Rhule owes Husker Nation a lot, certainly, and it’s not too much to ask for substantial remuneration within the next seven days. Over the past four years, Nebraska fans have been wildly generous.

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It’s time for Rhule to show them a bit of earnest money himself. It’s time for something tangible. The Big Ten in the 2020s is much tougher than the Big Eight was in the 1960s. In fact, it’s much tougher than it was when Bo Pelini coached the Huskers from 2011-14, and Rhule’s 25-23 record since coming to Lincoln reflects that.

Nevertheless, it’s time for Rhule to start rewarding fans for their patience. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The Big Red Rebuild — the replacement of South Stadium and renovation in West Stadium — is overdue, and it needs to go forward. It’s time for Rhule to help Husker fans agree that the cost will be worth it. The payments must begin now, before this month ends.

More than three and a half years into his tenure at Nebraska, Rhule has a lot of catching up to do. There’s no denying he has raised the floor, but it’s high time to start working on the ceiling, and what better way to attack that problem than by starting today, and beating a couple of teams that have pretty well owned the Big Red lately? That would be a dramatic turnaround, you say, and you’re right, it sure would.

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Rhule and his coaching staff put themselves into a very ticklish situation by playing .500 football over their first three seasons, largely due to their inability to develop Big Ten-caliber offensive and defensive lines, and more specifically, by blowing a fourth-quarter lead against a mediocre Washington Husky team in the much-hyped Blackout Game on Oct. 31. That was an abysmal effort, an absurdly costly squandering of support and goodwill from Husker Nation.

Rex Burkhead carried the load for Nebraska in 2011, the year the Huskers beat Ohio State and Iowa in Lincoln. | Dennis Hubbard, Special to HuskerMax The minimum payment due is to at least split the upcoming games with Ohio State and Iowa, but frankly, a sweep of those two rated teams would be nothing more than a good-faith gesture by Rhule and his staff to show they are capable of making substantial progress on their debt.

Nebraska is 1-10 against Ohio State all time, and 1-10 against Iowa since 2015. What better time than now to start whittling away at that delinquency? It’s not reasonable to expect the rate of success achieved by Devaney, who went 38-6 over his first four seasons in Lincoln, but neither is it reasonable to expect Husker fans to be satisfied with .500 football from Rhule after all they’ve given since his arrival.

Tad Stryker, whose earliest memories of Nebraska football take in the last years of the Bob Devaney era, has covered Nebraska collegiate and prep sports for 40 years. Before moving to Lincoln, he was a sports writer, columnist and editor for two newspapers in North Platte. He can identify with fans who listen to Husker sports from a tractor cab and those who watch from a sports bar. A history buff, Stryker has written for HuskerMax since 2008. You can reach Tad at tad.stryker@gmail.com.