Tacony-Palmyra Bridge back open after reported cargo ship strike

The Tacony-Palmyra Bridge has reopened to vehicular traffic after an apparent cargo ship strike shut it down for hours on Thursday.

The Tacony-Palmyra Bridge has reopened to vehicular traffic after Burlington County officials believe it was struck by a cargo ship on Thursday. It was closed for more than 6 hours.

Chopper 6 was overhead as crews inspected the bridge. A metal railing and portions of a brick column had minor damage. Officials said the drawbridges were open for marine traffic at the time of the incident, which happened around 1 p.m. Traffic was snarled in both New Jersey and Philadelphia. What would normally be a two-hour commute home to Northeast Philadelphia for Rebecca Halper turned into five hours.

Also read Tacony-Palmyra Bridge closed to traffic after reported hit by ship

"It was unbelievable. By the time we got there, there were so many cars behind us. It was really a lot of traffic," she said. Crews remained on site for hours to complete repairs and conduct mechanical tests to ensure the bridge was safe to reopen.

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"I'm almost positive I seen the back end hit that thing, and then all of a sudden the bridge ain't closing," the man said. The bridge has two lanes open to vehicle traffic only. The third lane remains closed so crews can fix the pedestrian sidewalk.

"I don't know if they need a new bridge, but I would be a little nervous right now, a little skeptical. But that's just the way I am," said Halper.