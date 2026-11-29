The incident marks the second time a man has been found dead in Tacoma this week, following a deadly shooting in the city on Wednesday.

Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after an unresponsive man was found dead near Fawcett Avenue and 13th Street just after 4 a.m. Saturday. This is the second time a man has been found dead in Tacoma this week, though police report there is no known threat to the broader community.

The victim's exact cause of death has not yet been determined by the medical examiner, and investigators are asking the public for tips or surveillance video. Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead early Saturday morning near the intersection of Fawcett Avenue and 13th Street. The incident marks the second time a man has been found dead in Tacoma this week, following a deadly shooting in the city on Wednesday.

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Emergency crews first responded to a 911 call regarding an unresponsive man just after 4 a.m. Saturday. Fire personnel arrived at the scene and alerted the Tacoma Police Department while attempting to treat the individual.