Calyx @ MLK in Tacoma offers housing and job training to break the cycle of homelessness, praised by KIRO hosts Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin.

A new homeless shelter in Tacoma is pioneering a model that combines immediate housing with employment support, aiming to help residents secure steady work rather than just surviving on the street. Calyx @ MLK, operated by the nonprofit Valeo Vocation, officially opened its doors this week in the Hilltop neighborhood of Tacoma, Washington.

New Shelter Model Focuses on Employment

The facility represents a significant shift in how communities address homelessness by prioritizing workforce integration as a core component of recovery. It stands as the first brick-and-mortar shelter in Washington state explicitly designed to assist individuals experiencing homelessness in finding stable employment opportunities. The 43-unit shelter required a total investment of $6.8 million to purchase and renovate the existing structure.

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Eligibility Criteria and Service Offerings

To ensure residents can successfully transition into the workforce, the shelter enforces a specific eligibility requirement regarding employment readiness. Residents must be willing and able to work full-time, either immediately or within the next year, according to statements made by radio host Ursula Reutin. In exchange for this commitment, the shelter provides comprehensive support services including paid internships and paid job training programs.

Beyond career preparation, the shelter addresses basic survival needs that often prevent individuals from maintaining employment. The facility offers residents access to showers, laundry facilities, daily meals, and secure storage for personal belongings. These amenities are designed to remove the logistical barriers that typically make holding down a job difficult for people experiencing housing instability.

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Political and Media Praise for the Initiative

Local media personalities Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin have publicly commended the initiative, suggesting that other shelters should adopt this employment-focused approach. The funding for the Calyx @ MLK project was secured through financial support from both Pierce County and the Washington State Department of Commerce, highlighting a bipartisan or multi-agency effort to solve the homelessness crisis.

Gee Scott noted that public perception of homelessness often focuses exclusively on tent encampments or individuals struggling with addiction, overlooking those who simply need temporary assistance. He argued that current systems often fail to help people who are not considered homeless enough by traditional standards, such as those who cannot afford security deposits or need to remain near their children's schools.

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty

Ursula Reutin emphasized that providing help before individuals end up in street encampments is the most effective strategy for long-term success. She highlighted that the shelter directly tackles common reasons cited for unemployment, such as the lack of hygiene facilities or the absence of prior job experience. By guaranteeing paid training, the program aims to break the cycle of homelessness that keeps individuals trapped in poverty.

Gee Scott contrasted this model with traditional shelters that primarily offer warm beds but see residents return repeatedly without achieving economic independence. The new approach changes the fundamental purpose of the facility from temporary relief to permanent reintegration into the workforce, offering a sustainable pathway forward for vulnerable residents in the Tacoma community.