A 57-year-old driver faces DUI charges after a semi-truck rolled over on State Route 16 near Interstate 5 in Tacoma, causing three-hour blockages and minor injuries.

The Washington State Patrol has formally charged the driver of a semi-truck with Driving Under the Influence following a serious vehicle accident that disrupted traffic in Tacoma. The incident occurred early Monday morning on State Route 16 near its intersection with Interstate 5, leading to significant roadway blockages and emergency medical response for the driver involved.

Crash Details and Emergency Response Timeline

The semi-truck was traveling eastbound on State Route 16 when it lost control and struck the right guardrail at approximately 1:30 a.m. The impact caused the heavy vehicle to roll over, effectively blocking two lanes of the roadway. Authorities were able to secure the scene and begin clearance operations shortly after the collision. Driver Arrested and Transferred for Medical Care Also read Woman and abandoned truck catch fire next to vacant home in West Philly

The driver, identified as a 57-year-old male, sustained minor injuries during the rollover crash. Emergency responders assessed his condition at the scene before transporting him to St. Joseph Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment. The driver received medical attention for his injuries while simultaneously being processed for criminal charges related to the accident. Impact on Regional Traffic and Road Safety

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The location of the crash on State Route 16 near Interstate 5 is a critical junction in the Tacoma area, often experiencing high volumes of commercial and passenger traffic. The rollover of the semi-truck necessitated the closure of two lanes, which likely contributed to significant congestion during the early morning hours. Motorists traveling in the area were forced to navigate detours or wait for the scene to be cleared. The three-hour blockage highlights the potential dangers posed by impaired driving on major highways. The Washington State Patrol's swift response and clear documentation of the incident serve as a reminder of the strict enforcement policies regarding operating vehicles under the influence. The investigation into the specific circumstances leading to the guardrail strike is now part of the official record held by the patrol.

Legal Consequences and Future Proceedings

The issuance of the DUI citation marks the beginning of the legal process against the 57-year-old driver. Charges of this nature typically require a court appearance and may result in further penalties depending on the outcome of the legal proceedings. The driver's current medical status at St. Joseph Medical Center does not exempt him from the judicial process, though his health may influence the scheduling of his initial hearings. Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor the safety implications of such incidents on State Route 16. The combination of heavy commercial vehicles and the risk of impairment creates a hazardous environment for all road users. The Washington State Patrol remains committed to holding drivers accountable for actions that endanger public safety on the state's highway systems.