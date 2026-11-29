Tacoma police confirm a homicide investigation after a man was found with unusual traumatic injuries near the UW Tacoma campus early Saturday morning.

Tacoma Police are actively investigating the death of an adult male discovered near the downtown area in the early hours of Saturday morning. The investigation was triggered around 4:00 a.m. when city fire department crews responded to a call on S. Fawcett Ave. near S. 13th St., located approximately three blocks west of the University of Washington Tacoma Campus.

Discovery Of Unusual Traumatic Injuries

Upon arriving at the scene, emergency responders observed that the adult male had sustained unusual injuries that immediately raised concerns about foul play. The medics present on the response team recognized the severity and nature of the trauma, prompting them to call for police investigators to examine the location as a potential crime scene.

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Tacoma Police Department Spokesperson Shelbie Boyd clarified to local media that the man's death did not appear to be the result of natural causes. She emphasized that the trauma observed was significant and did not align with what one might expect from a simple fall, describing the injuries as extra and indicative of a violent event.

Witness Accounts And Community Reaction

Derek Koch, a resident living just a few feet from the scene, was preparing to take his children to the Farmer's Market when he encountered the body and the subsequent police activity. He expressed sorrow over the timing of the incident, noting that it occurred shortly after Thanksgiving and negatively impacted the local community during a holiday season.

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Witnesses have been asked to provide any information they may have regarding the circumstances of the man's injuries. Koch mentioned speaking with officers at the scene and asking whether the incident was a hit-and-run or an overdose, only to be informed by police that the situation was being treated as a homicide.

Ongoing Investigation And Public Safety

Authorities are urging anyone with knowledge about how the man was injured to contact 9-1-1 to assist with the ongoing investigation. The specific details regarding the victim's identity have not been released in the provided reports, but police are working to determine the exact cause of death through forensic examination and witness interviews.

The location near S. 13th St. has become a focal point for law enforcement as they piece together the events that led to the tragedy. Residents in the vicinity are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or additional information that could help solve the case.

Impact On Local Neighborhood And Future Steps

This homicide investigation marks a somber moment for the neighborhood near the University of Washington Tacoma Campus, where daily life resumes amidst the police presence. The community continues to process the shock of the event as detectives work to identify those responsible for the traumatic injuries.

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Tacoma Police have not yet provided a timeline for when the victim will be identified or when formal charges might be filed. The investigation remains open and active, with authorities continuing to seek justice for the victim and closure for the affected family and community members.