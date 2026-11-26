Tacoma Police and SWAT detain a suspect in Fife for attempted murder and robbery following a Sunday morning shooting. No officers were injured in the operation.

Tacoma police officers and members of the SWAT team arrived in the 5800 block of Pacific Highway East in Fife to arrest a suspect connected to a violent shooting. The operation concluded with the individual in custody, allowing detectives to proceed with formal charges related to the earlier incident.

Arrest Details and Charges Filed

Police confirmed that the involved officer was not injured and will be placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy. Detectives had established probable cause to arrest the man for first-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with a shooting Sunday morning.

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Victim Status and Hospital Arrival

The victim of that shooting arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle that morning. Medical staff at the facility have been treating the individual for injuries sustained during the violent encounter. Authorities have not released the name of the hospital or the specific condition of the victim at this time.

Related Regional Law Enforcement Activity

In other news, the Redmond Police Department released new footage showing officers using a drone to find a man suspected of groping a woman on a trail. The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for the suspect wanted in connection with the attempted murder of Stevens County Sheriff's deputies.

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High Speed Pursuit and DUI Incidents

A man drove a stolen vehicle nearly 70 miles through Thurston County on Monday, reaching speeds of more than 120 MPH before the pursuit came to an end. Additionally, a suspected DUI driver in Kitsap County abandoned his vehicle after colliding with a tree, returned home, and claimed to police officers his car was stolen.

Social and Community Updates

DSP Connections has opportunities for people to take on roles that help people with disabilities gain independence. Meanwhile, the Home Comfort Alliance released the 2026 Seattle furnace cost guide, noting that the cold snap does not create the problem but rather highlights existing heating issues.