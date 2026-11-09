Tacoma Narrows Bridge Collapse: 1940 Disaster Details and Archival Photos

Explore the dramatic 1940 Tacoma Narrows Bridge collapse. View 443 archival photos, learn about the engineering failure, and discover the fate of the sole victim Tubby.

New archival photos have brought renewed attention to the catastrophic failure of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge on November 7, 1940. This event occurred just four months after the structure opened to the public in July of that year.

Historians at the Washington State Archives describe the incident as the most dramatic failure in bridge engineering history. The visuals document the violent destruction that claimed the life of a dog named Tubby.

Also read tBTC Bridge Partially Resumes as $120M Aave Reserve Stays Frozen

Mechanics of the Structural Collapse

The structural failure involved the main suspension cables being thrown 100 feet into the air. These cables twisted violently and dislodged from their tower saddles before crashing onto the approach spans.

More than 350 wires snapped during the violent motion. Officials declared the remainder of the cables a total loss due to severe distortion. The remaining materials were salvaged as scrap metal.

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Human Cost and Sole Victim

Tubby, a black male Cocker Spaniel, was the only victim of the disaster. The dog was left behind inside a car that had been abandoned on the bridge span when the collapse occurred.

This tragic detail is documented in the official records held by the Washington State Archives. These records provide a comprehensive look at the construction and collapse of the bridge.

Archival Collection and Digital Access

The Washington State Archives now makes 443 archival photographs available to the public. These images cover the original bridge, the replacement structure, and post-collapse imagery.

The collection includes original blueprints, monthly progress reports, correspondence, and photographs. Researchers can explore these materials via the State Archives Digital Archives online.

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Regional Infrastructure Updates

While the bridge remains a historical focus, other Seattle area infrastructure faces current challenges. The Aurora Bridge recently reopened in both directions following a crash on Friday morning.

Emergency repairs at Boeing Field's control tower are causing flight delays. Controllers are working from a temporary location to complete the necessary work.

Additionally, a suspected impaired driver struck a street sweeper on I-405 in Bothell on Wednesday night. The impact sparked a fire on the southbound lane, disrupting traffic in the region.