Bryant Keith McCullough, a Tacoma motocross coach, was found guilty of coercing minors for explicit images via Snapchat, facing up to 30 years in federal prison.

A jury in federal court has convicted Bryant Keith McCullough, a 35-year-old Tacoma motocross coach, of producing child pornography. The conviction stems from allegations that McCullough coerced minors into sending sexually explicit images through the social media platform Snapchat. This verdict concludes a four-day trial that exposed the disturbing methods used by the defendant to exploit young victims online.

Conviction Details and Federal Custody Status

Bryant Keith McCullough was found guilty on charges of enticing and coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography. According to court records, the jury reached its decision following the conclusion of the trial last week. The legal proceedings established that McCullough used his position and influence to manipulate young boys into violating their privacy for his benefit.

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Following the guilty verdict, Bryant Keith McCullough remains held in federal custody at the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac. He is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Feb. 19, 2027. The sentencing hearing will be presided over by Chief U.S. District Judge David G. Estudillo. This timeline allows the court to prepare presentence investigation reports before determining the final penalty.

Evidence from GoPro and Digital Forensics

Authorities executed a search warrant at the Tacoma residence of Bryant Keith McCullough, seizing multiple electronic devices that served as critical evidence. Among the confiscated items was a GoPro camera, which investigators found containing numerous sexually explicit images and videos involving minors. Digital forensics revealed that these files were not merely stored but were actively generated through McCullough's interactions with victims.

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Prosecutors presented video evidence recorded by the GoPro showing Bryant Keith McCullough filming a cellphone screen. The footage captured him viewing sexually explicit content that young males had sent to him via Snapchat. This visual evidence directly contradicted claims that the devices were being used by others, as the recording clearly implicated the defendant in the creation of the illicit material.

Coercion Tactics and Coaching Incentives

The court heard testimony detailing how Bryant Keith McCullough leveraged his role as a motocross coach to manipulate his victims. At least one victim informed investigators that McCullough requested explicit images and videos in exchange for various incentives. These incentives included cash payments, clothing, alcohol, and marijuana, as well as preferential treatment in motocross coaching sessions.

The exploitation was not limited to material goods. McCullough used his authority in the motocross community to offer professional advantages to minors. This power dynamic allowed him to pressure young boys into sending compromising content. The combination of financial rewards and professional favoritism created an environment where victims felt compelled to comply with his demands.

Defense Claims and Legal Consequences

During the trial, Bryant Keith McCullough took the stand to testify that other individuals had access to his electronic devices. He argued that he was not responsible for soliciting the explicit images and that the content on his devices was unrelated to his actions. However, prosecutors dismantled this defense by pointing to physical evidence, including McCullough's reflection on the cellphone screen displaying the Snapchat content.

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The legal repercussions for Bryant Keith McCullough are severe. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison. Depending on additional findings and judicial discretion, he could receive a sentence of up to 30 years. The Tacoma Police Department and the FBI conducted the investigation, while Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matt Hampton and Joe Silvio handled the prosecution of the case.

Interagency Law Enforcement Collaboration

The successful prosecution highlights the effectiveness of interagency collaboration in combating online exploitation. The Puyallup Police Department, Tacoma Police Department, and the FBI worked together to gather evidence and identify victims. This coordinated effort is part of a broader program designed to bring together federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

The primary goal of this collaborative approach is to identify victims of online exploitation crimes and prosecute those responsible. By sharing resources and expertise, agencies can more effectively track digital footprints and uncover hidden abuse. The conviction of Bryant Keith McCullough serves as a precedent for how such crimes are investigated and punished in the federal judicial system.